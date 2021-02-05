Consumer Credit Counseling Service will launch the seventh year of its Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program in mid February.
The program will be operated remotely this year, due to COVID-19 protocols. An appointment must be set to drop off required documents at a CCCS office in Lockport or Niagara Falls. Call (716) 712-2060 to schedule the drop-off.
The credit counseling service's IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free income tax return preparation to income-qualified individuals with an eye on maximizing the filer's access to the Earned Income Tax Credit. The credit can be worth thousands of dollars, according to the service.
The 2021 tax prep program begins on Feb. 16.
Drop-off sites are located within Cornerstone CFCU Arena in Lockport and Pinnacle Community Services in Niagara Falls.
Filers must provide tax documents, photo identification, their Social Security card and, if direct deposit of a tax refund is desired, bank account information. Documents will be scanned and uploaded to tax preparation software so that the filer's tax return can be prepared remotely by a volunteer tax preparer.
The following week, the filer will be given a time to return to the drop-off site to review their return and sign it for e-filing. Filers will receive a copy of their completed returns, as well.
Face covering is required during drop-off / pick-up appointments. Health screening will be performed before each appointment.
D.I.Y. FILING
Another option for filing 2020 tax returns, for individuals / households with income under $66,000, is free electronic filing through www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes . Both federal and state tax returns can be filed there; the software is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Online help is available at specific times. See the website for more information.
“Myfreetaxes” is a Facilitated Self Assistance filing service sponsored by the IRS.
