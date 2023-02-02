Parachute Credit Counseling — formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) — has launched the ninth year of its Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program. Parachute will use a “Drop Off” process with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St. and in Lockport at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
Individuals must contact Parachute’s main office at 716-712-2060 to schedule a time to drop off their documents. Certified, trained Parachute tax volunteers then prepare the tax returns remotely. Tax filers will be given a time to go back to the drop-off site to review their return and provide their signature to e-file the return. They will receive a copy of the completed return as well. Those interested are encouraged to call 712-2060 to set up their drop-off appointment as appointments book up very quickly.
Parachute also provides additional free services to the community. Certified Financial Counselors work with people of all economic levels to improve their financial stability. The areas of greatest need include debt repayment assistance, credit repair/repayment, credit report review, student loan assistance, budgeting techniques, small business development and housing/homeownership/foreclosure mitigation. Parachute also offers frequent Free Virtual Workshops on relevant, timely topics.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) rebranded to Parachute in December 2022 to better reflected its power and potential.
“We wanted to change our name and logo to reflect our mission of making our clients feel empowered and not embarrassed about their debt,” said Parachute President & CEO Noelle Carter. “It takes courage to make that leap and we are here to be a parachute – a guide – on the journey to financial stability and becoming debt free.”
For more information, contact Parachute at 716-712-2060 or visit parachutecreditcounseling.org.
