The past few months of school were filled with packets, Google Classroom sites and plenty of stressed-out parents who now doubled as teachers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Along with instructions on math, English and science, schools served breakfast and lunch to students in need.
Although the school year is now over, that food service will continue in the most densely populated areas of Niagara County, through the Lockport and Niagara Falls school districts and the Niagara County Youth Bureau.
Lockport City School District is providing lunch and breakfast for youths younger than 18 years old through Aug. 31. Meals can be picked up at North Park Junior High School, north cafeteria door 4, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In addition, the district's TechMobile is delivering meals in specific neighborhoods on those days. Youths can pick up their meals at these sites:
• Dysinger Road Apartment, 6560 Dysinger Road, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.
• Woodlands manufactured housing park, by the community room, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
• Southtown apartments, 5779 Sweetwood Drive, from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
• Affinity Foxwood apartments, 6147 Ruhlmann Road, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
• Lockport Housing Authority, Nixon Building, 301 Michigan St., from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
• Lockport Housing Authority, 268 Garden St., from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
The Niagara Falls school district is operating a meal pickup program from six local schools: Niagara Falls High and Abbott, Hyde Park, Niagara Street, Cataract and Kalfas elementary schools, according to food service administrator Kevin Edwards.
The Niagara County Youth Bureau is taking part in the federally funded Summer Food Service program, through which all youths younger than 18 years old can get meals at designated pickup sites beginning July 6. Those sites are: Payne Park in North Tonawanda; and West Street, Colonial Village and Tuscarora Indian elementary schools in the Niagara-Wheatfield district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.