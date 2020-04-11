County Legislator Jesse Gooch spearheading a program of $5 meals for seniors – pick-up only – every Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at the Town Hall of Wheatfield, 2800 Church Road. It's called "Meals with Heart from 6 Feet Apart."
"Everybody is helping each other out," he said and explained how seniors could call ahead, give their name and order then pull up at Wheatfield's Town Hall to receive a meal right through their window.
Gooch said 67 meals went out the first week of their three week's of existence, then Mat Mosher, the town prosecutor said he'd make up the difference for the cost of a rib dinner. Then 114 rib dinners were served.
A lot of people are excited about the program, Gooch said, not just seniors.
"A local company wanted to donate the meal," Gooch said in regard to an Easter ham dinner provided on Saturday, highlighting Gold-N-Ham in West Seneca whose owner lives in Wheatfield. "Goodman's Farm Market is donating the apples."
The success of the program has inspired another county legislator, Rich Andres to start a similar program in North Tonawanda at Fairhavens Church, Gooch said. Both programs will be serving pulled pork this week.
"There's also going to be a donation table where people can leave diapers, baby wipes, paper towels," Gooch said of the program in North Tonawanda. "Anyone who needs them can pull up and they'll get them."
To request a meal in Wheatfield, call Gail Connery 694-8504.
