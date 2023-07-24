Niagara County Community College will close out a yearlong celebration of the 60th anniversary of its founding by hosting a free concert featuring Nerds Gone Wild on Aug. 11. College officials have billed the event “Niagara County’s Biggest Birthday Party” as a nod to the region’s continuous support of the college since its founding in 1962.
“This concert is a way for us to say thanks to the communities that have grown and sustained NCCC,” said Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement Barbara DeSimone. “So many people across Niagara County and beyond have contributed to our success since the college’s humble beginning in the former Nabisco Shredded Wheat plant in Niagara Falls to its transition to the site our campus has occupied since 1973, and from the five programs we offered in 1962 to the more than 60 in place now.”
NCCC’s commemoration of its 60th anniversary began in October of last year. The college has woven its theme, “Honoring the Past and Reimagining the Future,” into activities ranging from its Diamond Scholarship Gala and Veterans Day program to the holiday Gingerbread Wonderland installation at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and commencement this past May.
Niagara County’s Biggest Birthday Party will take place outdoors on NCCC’s campus at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The Yachtfathers will start the show at 6:30 p.m. and Nerds Gone Wild will take the stage at 8 p.m. featuring NCCC alum, Ed Wyner, ’86. There will be ample parking in the college’s lots, food trucks, and beverages available for purchase. While the event is free to attend, there are sponsorships available that provide preferred parking and access to a hospitality tent.
Proceeds will benefit the new Veterans Memorial Park opening on the NCCC campus this November. More information can be found by visiting https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/nerds-gone-wild/
