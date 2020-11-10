BUFFALO — A Franklinville man accused of threatening protesters with a knife during a demonstration on Hertel Avenue in August appeared in court on Tuesday to answer to multiple charges.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the arraignment of 48-year-old Michael J. Cremen before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan. Cremen was formally charged with one count of second-degree menacing, which is a class E felony "hate crime," one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a class A misdemeanor and one count of second-degree harassment, which is a violation.
Prosecutors say that on Aug. 28, at about 6:30 p.m., Cremen threatened protesters with a knife during a demonstration on Hertel Avenue near Parkside Avenue in the City of Buffalo. He is accused of pushing and threatening one protester and using racial slurs during the incident.
Cremen, who was taken into custody on Monday on an active bench warrant. He made a virtual appearance in Buffalo City Court where an attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Flynn said Cremen is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a hearing. Judge Heneghan set bail at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
