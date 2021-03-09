NORTH TONAWANDA — Frank DiBernardo will be running for re-election as Second Ward alderman. He was appointed to the position after Donna Braun resigned to become the North Tonawanda clerk-treasurer last year.
In his brief time on the Common Council, he has been a vocal proponent of increased financial transparency, following the audit from the state Comptroller’s Office.
“I think there’s still some unfinished business,” he said. "I like the direction that NT is going in. I want to continue going in that direction. I want to see economic development, I want to see capital projects and infrastructure being addressed, and basically keep working North Tonawanda into an environment with safety and health for the people. And make this a destination of choice for individuals and their families.”
DiBernardo hopes to remain heavily involved in the budget process should he be re-elected. He added the council is hoping to utilize each members' unique skill set while working on the continued issues. He also wants to find ways to save money without reducing or cutting the services. Overall, he is looking to avoid the Common Council scrambling when the budget has to be approved in October.
He also wants to have more developers come to North Tonawanda. Rather than look at what North Tonawanda do that’s new, he’s more interested in fixing what the city has to make it more efficient. Along with development and fiscal responsibility, he is looking into new ways to address the again water and sewer infrastructure throughout the city.
“I’m looking at working with Jason Koepsell, who’s the superintendent of the Wastewater (Treatment Facility,)” DiBernardo said. “We’re looking at a couple of green initiatives that, if we can get some grant money, we’re going to be able to basically go green in some areas that will allow us to start looking at utilizing our own green technology; solar, coal drum plants and natural resource. Getting away from the gas and the oil.”
DiBernardo said new techniques and advances in technology help to better the city.
Prior to his tenure as on the Common Council, DiBernardo was a member of the North Tonawanda School Board, serving as president for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.