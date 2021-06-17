Fireworks will return to Hyde Park this July 4.
This past year’s fireworks show was called off due to COVID-19 regulations and safety precautions.
With the reopening of New York state, a 70% vaccination rate, and recent updates to COVID-19 regulations, the fireworks at Hyde Park are the first of many activities that will return, according to Mayor Robert Restaino.
“The City of Niagara Falls is proud to be able to resume the fireworks display at Hyde Park on our Nations birthday,” he said. “With the celebrations seen throughout the state, it seems fitting to bring back the fireworks at Hyde Park.”
