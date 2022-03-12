As fast as Falls cops added eight rookie officers on Tuesday, they swore-in four more new recruits on Friday.
Mayor Robert Restaino called the swearing-in part of the “continuing reconstruction” of the Falls Police Department.
“We got eight (new officers) from the last law enforcement academy, so ultimately, with these four officers, we will be at at full staffing for the first time in a long time,” the mayor said.
A combination of factors, including a loss of local revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a stagnant property tax base had limited the city’s ability to fill vacancies created by retirements or other departures from the police force in recent years. Funding for some of the new officers will come from a federal COPS grant.
The arrival of the new officers has been combined with a push by the city to purchase new equipment, including a significant number of new patrol cars to upgrade a fleet that had been seriously depleted. The new equipment has been purchased using American Rescue Plan funding.
“That’s what this has been about,” Restaino said. “This is the reconstruction of the police department. We’ve gotten younger. We’re more diverse. It’s reconstructing our police department for the needs of a 21st century police department.”
The four rookie officers sworn-in on Friday will begin six months of training at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy on Monday. In addition to the academy training, they will also take part in 12 weeks of field training with veteran officers before they begin patrol on their own.
The four include two men, Ryan Kydd and Nick LePine, and two women, Samantha Stonebreaker and Maria Faso. LePine is the son of retired Falls Police Capt. Ron LePine and Faso is the daughter of Police Superintendent John Faso.
“Proud,” was Faso’s response when asked for his reaction to swearing-in his daughter. The city’s top cop said he’ll be excited to watch how she progresses through the law enforcement academy.
“She knows what’s coming,” Faso said with a smile and noting that Maria has previously worked as a domestic violence instructor at the academy in her role as the city’s DV victims advocate. She also spent a year as a Falls police dispatcher.
“I’m excited, maybe a little nervous too, to start this experience,” Maria said.
She said her dad, and her work as a victim advocate, led to her decision to begin a law enforcement career.
“Looking up to him as I was growing up was an inspiration,”Faso said of her dad. “And I’m looking to continue to serve the community like I did in the (NFPD) domestic violence unit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.