The good news is Niagara Falls is getting $57 million from the American Rescue Plan.
The challenge, however, is figuring out how to legitimately spend it without suffering a clawback from the treasury department for inappropriate use.
The struggle was the topic of a community forum held last week at the Harry F. Abate School put together by the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope with the assistance of the NAACP, Niagara Peacemakers and Men Standing Strong Together.
Mayor Robert Restaino was present for the forum with several city officials.
Among the first speakers was Donta Myles, candidate for City Council. He held up a story board showing his 16th Street home as well as the one next door.
“This is my home and next door is a squatter house boarded up for the last two-and-a-half years,” Scott said. “Ten to 12 people live there. You don’t know what homeless looks like until you have to look at it.”
Resident Adrienne Garr stepped to the microphone and talked about the importance of making daycare a priority.
The longest presentation of the evening came from Jeffrey Elder a NOAH volunteer who recently won the Democratic seat for the 4th District Niagara County Legislature seat. He presented the results of a 200-person community needs survey.
Elder said the top five things people want are youth programming, job training and workforce development, a community center, child care and better housing.
While working to make a difference, Elder’s watchful eye turned home with sadness during his career in the military and aboard Air Force One.
“I’ve traveled the world. Every time I come home something else is gone. Every time I come home something else is gone. Every time I come home something else is gone” Elder said. “We need to start building back. We need role models. I have traveled the world. You can too.”
As the panel discussion part of the program started. Restaino spoke first.
“I am committed to making communication part of this from the beginning,” he said. “Your thoughts and ideas are important. I know there are people in this audience telling me to wake up. Trust me. I am awake.”
Restaino discussed the 4th Legislative District at length.
“The 4th District has been given many promises over the years but not enough delivery,” Restaino said.
Programs being worked on, some of which may be funded with the federal funding, are a sewer lateral program, a program to get vacant land into the hands of homeowners and a home ownership program so a family paying rent now can instead be building equity through ownership.
He cautioned, however, against using one-shot revenue for programs that require personnel because the expense remains after the money has been spent.
The forum ended with activists asking the mayor as well as present elected officials to sign an document promising to continue to be inclusive in the process of figuring out how to us the rescue plan funds to better the community.
