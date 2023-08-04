YOUNGSTOWN — After many years of failed redevelopment attempts, Youngstown’s former deputy mayor wants the former Cold Storage Facility demolished.
Mark Fox spoke before the village board at its July meeting, noting there have been seven past proposals for the deteriorating building, most of which were deemed financially unfeasible. He asked code enforcement officer John Stevens to condemn it and begin the demolition process before anyone gets hurt.
“Ever since Mayor (Neil) Riordan and his board purchased the facility, every single subsequent board has had to struggle with finding money and resources to keep the place safe,” Fox said.
The building was first established in 1911 to provide farmers a place to store harvested produce, but has not been used since 2001. Several proposals have come and gone since for a new facility use, including a community theater, apartments, a Woodcock Bros. Brewery location, an architectural salvage business and a Dollar General.
Past investigations into the building determined it has asbestos and ammonia vapors inside.
The village had considered giving the property away for $1, when Fox was serving, as then Mayor Raleigh Reynolds and Harold Hibbard of Metro Contracting & Environmental negotiated a deal. Hibbard would buy the site for $1, demolish it, and put the development back on the tax roll, and sell the land in lots while relieving the village of any liabilities.
After Rob Reisman became mayor, Fox claimed he chose to ignore this path and did not communicate his intention with Hibbard, deciding to try and get more money out of the property.
Most recently, the village filed an application with Empire State Development this past October for funding consideration under the Restore New York Communities Initiative, looking for up to $300,000 as the program offers a 90/10 split for the funding. That funding would be used to demolish it.
According to its website, the Restore New York grants are for projects involving the demolition, deconstruction, rehabilitation or reconstruction of vacant, abandoned, condemned and surplus properties.
Fox added that Reisman did not respond to his emails asking for more information on his intentions.
Reisman said they are awaiting word on the grant, being on the second go-around in the process. His reasons for changing course was there was not a contract in place and because of a change in board makeup, two new trustees and an appointed deputy mayor, leaving them with no knowledge on what was going on.
“We felt that for the village taxpayers and for their best interests, we should give an opportunity to the village to keep the property,” Reisman said. He added that while numerous residents want it torn down, none of them came forward with financing for it.
“We’re not opposed to doing the right thing for the village,” Reisman said.
While Trustees Kristel Stephens and Nicole Quarantillo stated their support for demolition, with Stephens being the only trustee to vote against going for the grant, Trustee Catherine Stella also said the option they are looking at is better than giving the property away for $1.
Stevens also felt the facility needs to be demolished, noting the land is not worth as much as it would to tear it down. Estimated costs for demolition now would be $300,000.
Ultimately, Fox feels the village will not get this grant and will have to pay for the demolition itself.
“For 15 years, the village tried to get rid of the building,” Fox said. “He squandered the only opportunity we had without costing the village thousands.”
Reisman counters that if the village receives the grant, it would control the end result of the property, eventually going out to bid. If not, the village board will have to decide its next steps.
The Cold Storage’s stone walls are still intact, but the roof and interior spaces have collapsed.
Despite the former deputy mayor’s warnings, there are no reports of anyone getting hurt at the building. Fox, who owns Fox Fence in Niagara Falls, donated a fence surrounding the building, but holes are constantly being cut in it.
“In 2016, I was at the site of the High Tread International fire in Lockport, and I watched at they broke through looking for the remains of somebody’s child,” Fox said. “I don’t want to see that happen here. And if it doesn’t get demoed pretty soon, I think we are going to have a problem here.”
The village plans on having a mid-August briefing with the state on where they are at.
