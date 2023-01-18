John Restaino has been talking on air about politics and sports and life in Niagara Falls and Niagara County for many years now.
During those years, the 51-year-old Falls native’s path has taken a lot of twists and turns.
Today, the former AM radio talk show host does his talking on his Citizens United podcast. The program is made available in digital format and broadcast on Facebook.
Restaino, who runs the show with his wife, Robin, and co-host Noelle DelZoppo, takes pride in pulling no punches about what he sees as corruption and dirty politics in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.
He said his goal is to elevate those who aren’t being heard by the local political class: The everyday residents who deal with crime, poverty, abuse and the ever-rising cost of living. Too often, he said, their problems are being ignored by the politicians and public agencies who are supposed to be helping them.
“It’s giving them a voice, a voice of the voiceless type of thing,” Restaino said. “We are the community voice, I think. We talk to the people that aren’t glamorous. Those are the ones we put on. I don’t have to search for them. They talk in their words. I think that’s big. We just tried to give them a voice.”
Restaino’s voice got him on the radio for the first time more than a decade ago. While he doesn’t have a degree in broadcasting, the graduate of Niagara Catholic attended Niagara County Community College before working his way into a daily talk show time slot with WJJL AM 1340 in Lockport.
“That all happened just because I loved the radio,” Restaino said. “Growing up I always listened to talk radio. I always wanted to do it and I just decided to do it.”
“Basically, it was the show I’m doing now, just on AM radio,” he added.
A lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Yankees fan, Restaino said his initial interest in radio stemmed from his love of sports.
It was the 2008 presidential election that drove him to start talking more about politics and government.
The 2010 Supreme Court decision Citizens United Vs. Federal Election Commission, which determined, essentially, that corporations are “people” and the government could not restrict their political campaign contributions, fueled his interest even more, he said.
Restaino named his podcast “Citizens United” because he believes the court decision was the “worst thing that ever happened in politics” and embodies all that he believes is wrong with the state of American government and politics today.
“I didn’t like the amount of money that could be brought in by unions and corporations into politics and just all the letting them be ‘people’ so they could give more money and even more influence to them,” he said. “I already couldn’t stand both parties and that just started it even more.”
Restaino hosted his radio program on WJJL through 2013 and briefly got involved with another online media venture in the Falls before leaving due to what he called “creative differences.” He started Citizens United in 2020.
Restaino grew up in a political family of Democrats. His father, the late Antonio Restaino Jr., worked for many years in various capacities for the City of Niagara Falls and was a long-time member of the board of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority. His brother, Robert, is the current mayor of Niagara Falls where his other brother, Anthony, serves as city administrator.
John Restaino ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for Falls mayor in 2021.
Restaino said he believes neither of the big two political parties — Republicans or Democrats — are doing regular, everyday working-class Americans any favors.
In fact, he said, many in political positions are failing to meet the true needs of their constituents and, in some ways, doing them more harm than good.
He hopes by listening more people get the message that they have to be the change they want to see in their community and in their country.
“If we can just make people wake up a little bit, it’s all worth it,” he said.
DelZoppo, who is Restaino’s co-host on Citizens United, said she got involved in the program because she felt John and his wife were talking openly about issues others, including members of the traditional local media, weren’t willing to openly explore or discuss.
Failing to discuss topics, even controversial ones, out in the open, allows corruption to continue, DelZoppo believes.
I think it’s important because people don’t talk about it,” DelZoppo said. “The more it’s not talked about, the more it is allowed to just go away and the more it is allowed to continue.”
DelZoppo said she’s proud to work with Robin and John Restaino because they stand by their convictions and say what they believe needs to be said even if it means taking heat from the powers-that-be for it.
“I’d say he is one of a kind,” DelZoppo said of John Restaino. “It’s very hard to find someone like John who wants to help people and help people speak out and give them a platform.”
In DelZoppo, John Restaino said he believes he found the perfect co-host for similar reasons.
“I don’t care who it is, what it is or where it goes,” Restaino said. “It can be a friend, a relative or whoever, we’ve got to say it and she does that. I’ve never met anyone with that kind of tenacity. I could not have found a better person than her to do this with.”
Citizens United streams live on Facebook starting at 6 p.m. on Mondays.
In addition to politics and government, sexual assault is a frequent topic of conversation for John Restaino and his co-hosts. His wife, Robin, who hosts her own podcast, “Robin Live” at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, is a survivor of sexual assault and an outspoken advocate for victims’ rights.
While he can’t seem to stop talking about politics, Restaino admits that he he’d prefer discussing sports or pro wrestling any day.
That’s why Restaino is also involved in two sports podcasts — a general sports talk program called “Spit Ballin’” that features himself and co-host Scott Taggart (airs at 6 p.m. Fridays) and “Falls Count Anywhere,” a pro wrestling show hosted by Chris DeCarlo and Charlie Turner (2 p.m. Saturday).
“I knew I could never get back into AM radio and I don’t even think I reached enough people on there anyway,” Restaino said. “Online those shows last forever. You can just keep listening and sharing them. You can reach more people. I don’t have to just stay in Niagara County because it’s the internet.”
To watch “Citizens United with John Restaino and Noelle DelZoppo” or any of the other programs, follow them on Facebook or like the show’s Facebook page. All of the shows are also available on the Friendz Media Network YouTube Channel.
