AMHERST — It’s not like Joey Bucheker hasn’t directed actors on roller skates before.
He’s done a couple productions that included cast members on wheels — but never one with six male actors playing demo workers fooling around on skates who end up spinning about like macho Rockettes. The award-winning director said the dance works because the actors put in the time with him at a local skating rink.
Bucheker, a Niagara University grad and former artistic director of Theatre in the Mist, is currently directing the 1984 Candor and Ebb musical “The Rink,” at O’Connell & Company, where he is also managing director.
“The Rink,” takes place on the day a Coney Island skating rink is scheduled for demolition. It stars Mary Coppola Gjurich as Anna, the rink owner who is ready for a life change, and Aimée Walker as Angel, the prodigal daughter who wants everything to stay the same.
Bucheker is delighted with the production, which continues Friday through Sunday.
His leading ladies, he said, are among the best in the region because they can sing, dance and act.
“There are not many people in the area who I can call a true triple threat, and I have two of them,” he said of Gjurich and Walker.
The six male members of the cast each perform in several roles, the most visual being two dance numbers, including the one on skates.
“Not all of them could really skate,” explained Bucheker, who also choreographed all the numbers in the production. “I took them twice to a roller rink, and I said to them, ‘Look guys, here’s the thing about skating … It’s one of those things, you learn by doing.’ ”
“They got brave. You have to get past the fear and if you get past the fear you can do anything,” Bucheker said.
“The Rink” is on stage at the new O’Connell & Company Theater on Bailey Avenue in the Town of Amherst.
The company, founded in 1995 by award-winning local actress Mary Kate O’Connell, the executive/artistic director, is noted for its comedies and musicals and for O’Connell’s long-standing “Diva by Diva” production.The company recently moved from its home in a former Tonawanda elementary school to a new building more fitted to its needs, a former Boys and Girls Club, where a cozy theater was created with about 100 seats. Bucheker called the new location “everything we could ever dream of.”
“We are still figuring out nuances and other things about the place,” he said, “but overall, things keep getting better and better.”
“The Rink” continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $38 for adults, $35 for seniors and $25 for students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or prior to the performance online at www.oconnellandcompany.com.
Upcoming productions are “Romance/Romance,” opening April 14, “Sunset Boulevard” starring Mary Kate O’Connell, opening May 5 and “Diva by Diva — 23rd Year!” on May 10. In addition, the company recently got the rights for “Chicago,” which will open for a limited two week run, July 7.
