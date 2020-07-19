Former Niagara County Public Information Officer Douglas Hoover has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek's office following a review of his use of the county's email system to distribute a campaign reelection announcement for ex-county legislature Chairman Keith McNall last year.
Second District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said an investigation by her office concluded that while Hoover's conduct was inappropriate it did not rise to the level of criminal activity.
"The district attorney's office have reviewed the entire file and find that, after a full and fair evaluation of the evidence, no criminal charges can be supported by the facts of this investigation," Bowman said in an email delivered to the newspaper by Melinda Boesken, the confidential secretary for the district attorney's office. "It is clear from the investigation that the use of the county email system was an admitted act of error on Hoover's part. The matter was quickly discovered, retracted, and corrected to the extent possible. There is no evidence that McNalI had any intention for the re-election announcement to go out through the county system."
While still serving as PIO back in September, Hoover - who currently works in another position in county government - used the county's email system to distribute McNall's campaign announcement.
Section 8, part 5 of the Code of Ethics for the County of Niagara, prohibits the use of "county property or equipment" in connection with "any election campaign or to aid any political party, political party organization, election campaign, or candidate." Various state and federal laws, including the Hatch Act, bar most governmental employees and officials from using public resources to advance political campaigns.
The district attorney's office launched its investigation following a Jan. 22 request from county Legislator Anita Mullane, D-Lockport, who defeated McNall in the race for the legislature's 13th District seat last year.
Bowman said the DA's office was assisted in the probe, which she acknowledged experienced some delays due to COVID-19, by Jeffrey Pytlik, an investigator with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Bowman said, having reviewed information obtained by Pytlik, the DA's office determined that "neither McNaIl nor Hoover engaged in any pattern of behavior, beyond this isolated incident."
"Although it is clearly improper to use county resources for election campaigns, only conduct accompanied by a culpable mental state as defined in the New York State Penal Law would constitute a crime," Bowman concluded. "There was nothing uncovered during the investigation to show that Hoover or McNall acted with any intent in the commission of a crime, that is, any conscious objective or purpose to steal, defraud, or obtain any benefit from the county of Niagara."
Bowman notes that the allegations were referred to and investigated by the county's human resources department and Hoover was "appropriately reprimanded" with one week unpaid administrative leave, effective on Oct. 1, 2019, for his actions.
"Certainly, such conduct should be forbidden. Therefore, I strongly encourage that Niagara County maintain a training and compliance component relative to the use of county resources. Further, I suggest a yearly reminder of such rules to all Niagara County employees on the eve of election season," Bowman concluded.
To date, neither Hoover nor members of the Republican-led majority who appointed him to the role answered questions about how he ended up in possession of McNall's re-election announcement or why he used county resources to promote McNall's private re-election campaign.
Bowman's email concerning the outcome of the investigation by the DA's office was silent on the question as well.
In October, the legislature's Republican-led majority rejected a measure supported by county Democratic lawmakers who wanted the Hoover matter to be investigated by a board of inquiry, which would have had subpoena power and the ability to obtain testimony from witnesses under oath. The legislature instead referred to committee a resolution by McNall that called for a review by the county's Board of Ethics. To date, the board of ethics has not initiated a formal review of the matter.
In January, Hoover was hired as a confidential assistant in the county's public works office where he provides administrative support to county Commissioner of Public Works Garrett Meal. Hoover's duties include scheduling, filing, assisting with meeting preparation and presentations and responding to calls and correspondence. He is also responsible for the administration of the rural transportation program and other assigned programs within the divisions of the department.
Hoover, who earned a little more than $57,000 per year as the county's PIO, is being paid $49,041 in his current county job.
When contacted about his hiring in public works earlier this year, Meal said the confidential assistant position was created in the county budget to address new responsibilities within the department, including the County Rural Transportation program, which he said was transferred to the department of public works in 2020.
"This, in addition to a sharp uptick in in-house construction projects, have created new staffing demands that were addressed in the 2020 budget," Meal said in an emailed response to questions from the newspaper.
Meal said the position was posted through the County Human Resources and Civil Service departments under the same protocol as all open county positions. He said the county received 10 applications from both county employees and the general public and Hoover was determined to be best qualified following an interview that included three of the candidates.
