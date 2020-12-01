LOCKPORT — After a year of interim probation, a former Niagara-Wheatfield Senior High School student was granted youthful offender status and placed on 10 years probation for his conviction for third-degree rape.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, rejected a possible four-year prison term for Elias Dowdy based on what he called “a strong recommendation” from the Niagara County probation officer who had supervised his interim probation.
But Murphy warned Dowdy that if he violated any of the conditions of his decade-long probation term, that he would be brought back to court and could expect to go to prison.
Dowdy, now 20, had pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree rape for a crime that reportedly occurred in his victim’s home in the Town of Niagara. Dowdy was 18 at the time of the crime, May 28, 2018, making him eligible for youthful offender status.
Murphy took over the case from now-retired Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon. She retired in September and Dowdy’s interim probation expired in early November.
Sheldon had said that she sentenced Dowdy to the interim probation term to see if he could “earn” the status. Murphy said that, based on the probation officer’s recommendation, he believed Dowdy had.
Dowdy told the judge he was sorry for his actions and accepted responsibility for them. His defense attorney, David Blackley confirmed that Dowdy remains in sex offender counseling and is considered a “low risk” to re-offend.
Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Lisa Baehre as well as the victim’s mother, both opposed youthful offender status for Dowdy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.