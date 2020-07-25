Mary Lou Clyde wasn't interested in becoming some sort of women's rights pioneer.
At a time in America when the local newspaper's still ran want ads advertising "male only" and "female only" positions, she wasn't looking to make a statement either.
Honestly, the Sanborn native and Niagara-Wheatfield graduate will tell you, she was just looking to get a fun job for the summer.
She'll also tell you she was driven, at least in part, by a love of ice cream.
Back in 1975, she answered a "male only" want ad and become the first female to go where only men had gone before - behind the wheel of a Mr. Softee truck in Niagara Falls.
"Back then, they didn't think woman could do anything," said Clyde, who goes by the name "Lou."
During the summer of 1974, Lou earned extra money by being a machinist helper at Carborundum in the Falls where her dad worked. Not wanting to go through that boring experience again, the next summer she applied in person at Luzi's Dairy Bar on Hyde Park Boulevard for the "male only" position of ice cream truck driver.
The owner, the late Gino Luzi - described by Lou as a gruff, "Archie-Bunker type" - seemed surprised at first by her interest.
"He said 'what are you doing here? I don't have any openings for a counter girl.' I said, 'I want to drive a truck.' He never thought about a woman doing that," she said.
Lou figured she had all the right qualifications. She could drive, she was good with kids and she really, really liked ice cream. Still does.
That summer, she worked hard, optimized her ice cream truck route and sold enough product to get asked back the following year. Mr. Luzi grew to appreciate her work so much that he decided to hire her older sister - Jean Anne - the next year.
Lou says she ate more than her fair share of ice cream over the course of her two summers selling Mr. Softee. Because Mr. Luzi counted inventory in cups, she said she kept reusing them as much as possible to throw him off the trail.
"I was surprised I did not gain weight. I definitely consumed a lot of ice cream. The inventory control mechanism did not control me," she said.
In 1976, Lou had one of her best nights on the truck ever when she sold out while serving eager customers during a Bicentennial celebration at Artpark where there were no other concessions to be had.
"I was the only person selling anything and I sold every last drop of ice cream on the truck," she said. "It was before cell phones and I didn't come back until midnight. Mr. Luzi was worried something happened to me. They were going to call police."
Now living in South Carolina and having retired from a job as an analytics executive with an energy company, Lou focuses much of her attention on one of her life's passions - writing plays.
She's written four to date, all comedies drawn from two of her top inspirations, American humorists Erma Bombeck and David Sedaris.
Her latest work, called "Pouf!," is about a housewife in the 1950s who secretly aspires to run a beauty salon in her home despite her disapproving-husband's negative attitude toward being married to a woman who has a job.
And, yes, there is a scene in which the female lead and her sister scan the newspaper and notice - you guessed it - a "male only" help wanted ad for an ice cream truck driver.
"The play is a lot about women's rights. Back then, they didn't have any," she said.
A longtime fan of live theater, Lou said she just loves the process of writing and producing plays.
"You write and you see it all come together," she said. "It's such a great process. You start with a table read with the script and it gradually comes together and then you get to sit and watch the audience enjoy it."
There's one big problem this year.
COVID-19 has made it impossible to watch a live audience enjoy her play. "Pouf!" was to be performed as part of the summer theater festival for She NYC Arts, a group of theater professionals showcasing the talents of women writers and other theater artists in New York City. Due to the pandemic, all of the festival's shows, including "Pouf!," will be shown to an online audience only. The show opens online on Sunday and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2020-shenyc-summer-theater-festival-tickets-107511764582.
"The only bad part about this show is I'm not going to be able to watch the audience," she said. "I will be sitting alone in front of a computer on Sunday night."
Lou Clyde spent two summers alone behind the wheel of a Mr. Softee truck, driving around the streets of Niagara Falls back in the 1970s when most women were expected to do "Female Only" jobs like cleaning houses or serving as secretaries to male bosses.
She didn't set out to be a groundbreaker, but she did tread on new territory just the same.
She recalls the experience fondly, especially the ice cream benefits.
"I was not bored with Mr. Softee," she said. "If it was raining, I would drive my route and turn on music or I would stop and read a few pages of a book I was working on. If no kids came, I would move on to the next stop. It was a fantastic job."
