A first generation Italian immigrant, who rose to the top elected post in his adopted American hometown, Vincenzo "Vince" Anello passed away late Tuesday afternoon after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was 75.
In a Facebook post, Anello's daughter, Vincenette, wrote, "Our loving father, husband, and friend, Vincenzo Anello, passed away peacefully today at Hospice Niagara, with his family by his side."
Anello immigrated with his family from Palermo, eventually finding his way to Niagara Falls. He had recently begun work on an autobiography and his family posted an excerpt to social media after his death.
They said they discovered the excerpt "on his computer a few days ago."
“The day we left Palermo, it was a beautiful afternoon. As we were leaving the dock, Palermo people were waving to each other, many with handkerchiefs in their hand that they would use to wipe tears from their eyes.
'Non ti scordare di me!'
'Don’t forget about me!' was yelled back and forth.
I think my mother knew right then that she was leaving her family, never to see them again. I didn’t notice my mother ever crying except when she left her father’s embrace.”
The family's arrival in America allowed Anello to attend school and ultimately become a union electrician. But a sense of duty and community also developed and Anello entered politics and sought office as a Niagara Falls City Council member.
"He was always working his hardest for the community," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "And he loved the city."
From his position on the council, he challenged incumbent Mayor Irene Elia and scored a landslide victory described, at the time, as "the largest defeat ever in a Niagara Falls political race."
A banner headline in the Niagara Gazette’s Nov. 5, 2003 edition screamed one word: “Invincible.”
Local radio talk show host Tom Darro joined the new Anello administration and said his boss gave his team the opportunity to succeed.
"Vince let you do what you needed to do," Darro said. "He knew what he didn't know and he let people do what they knew best. You couldn't ask for more than that."
But the Anello era lasted just four years.
His supporters boasted that he dramatically improved the crash-strapped city's financial health, negotiated an agreement with the New York Power Authority that promised to bring millions of dollars to the city over 50 years and started construction on a state-of-the-art public safety complex that came in at a price less than anticipated.
Still local Democratic Party primary voters denied him the nomination for a second term in the wake of an FBI investigation into his dealings with local developer Joseph "Smokin Joe" Anderson and allegations that he defrauded a union pension fund.
Anello never flinched in the face of his defeat.
“People can judge me any way they want," he said as he left office. "The fact is, I’ve never said I thought I was infallible and I never thought I was the toughest guy in the city. But when I came into office, I took on all challenges for the people in the city as though I was the toughest guy.”
In November 2008, Anello was indicted by a federal grand jury on public corruption-related charges. Two years later, he pleaded guilty as part of deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to serve 13 months and 1 day in federal prison.
U.S. District Court Judge William Skretny summed up Anello's fall from grace by saying, "You've gone from living the American dream to a great American tragedy."
Anello agreed with the judge.
"Here I was at the top of the mountain," he said. "But now I find myself at the bottom, of the valley, looking up."
Years later, Anello would take issue with the way his time in office was portrayed by the news media.
“I feel my four years as mayor was certainly misrepresented by the press,” Anello said. “They were more interested in sensationalizing this issue of the investigation, which they reported on for over six years."
But the former mayor also said his trials also helped to shape the remainder of his life.
“I have no ax to grind. I have no bitterness whatsoever. This experience has certainly more clearly defined who my friends are. It’s brought me closer to my family and my God,” Anello said.
With politics and prison behind him, Anello launched into a new career in the media. He became a highly popular mid-day talk show host on WEBR Radio. His show aired Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., immediately after Darro.
"He did what he did," Darro said. "He was very opinionated, but he'd make his point and he'd back it up."
Darro said there's no doubt that Anello left his mark on the Falls.
"I think anybody who holds the office of mayor leaves an impact on the city," Darro said. "He'll be missed at 11 o'clock every morning."
Restaino also said that he and Anello became closer during his days as a radio host. The mayor even made appearances on Anello's radio show.
"Over the last several years, we formed an even closer relationship," Restaino said. "We didn't always agree and we would sometimes agree to disagree."
The mayor announced Monday night that flags will be lowered to half staff in memory of Anello.
His family said an announcement on funeral arrangements would be forthcoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.