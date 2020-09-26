Former Hartland school stands test of time

When Onalee Schleef buys a gift, she buys a whole lot and more.
In historic buildings, that is.
“It was my 30th birthday gift to myself,” she said. “I said, ‘Why not take out a mortgage for myself?’ ”
14 years ago, Schleef was ready to move out of Western New York. She was sick of her job and she was ready to move on. Her brother was living in North Carolina, and she gave some serious consideration to moving, too. Then her mother asked her if she’d like to move into a house in Hartland.
“I looked at pictures of it. It was not this house, it was this small little thing and I didn’t really like that,” she said. “But I had the newspaper in front of me and two columns over – white painted, 1822, brick schoolhouse.”
While the date on the ad was up to dispute – Schleef estimates 1839 – the idea of owning a one-room school house was tantalizing. The deed is dated 1815, she said, but from what she knows, the town purchased it to be used as Schoolhouse #7 much later at 9008 Ridge Road.
“I know it wasn’t built then,” she said. “Based on some of the other schoolhouses and when they were built, and because they go in order, I can squeeze in what I know, so it’s got to be more like 1839. That’s when it was built. The other date was way off.”
Schleef is not just the owner of the building, but is also the secretary of the Hartland Historical Society, which has allowed her to fundraise for the renovations on her home at their functions, though not directly through the organization.
"It (the fundraising) is being done privately, but (the Historic Society) is aware of it," said Sue Schleef, Onalee's mother.
Schleef has always been interested in history, so when it came time to buy in or fly to North Carolina, she decided to take the plunge.
“I went online, looked at the pictures, set up a time to come over,” she said. “I looked at it and I said, ‘OK, let’s get it!’ “
Currently, the house does need some work. The basement has some leaks, and also, mold has been growing there, so Schleef has been living elsewhere until it’s safe. She did get a loan to renovate it, and work should start Nov. 2 and be done by summer 2021.
Schleef is not the only one glad to find the house still standing. As a one room schoolhouse it had been in use continually until the 1950s.
“When I first moved (into) the house and I was out gardening, this car pulls over, and I’m like, what does this guy want?” Schleef said. “He comes over, and says, ‘I went to school here. Can I take a picture of it?’ ”
Schleef said she wants to have open houses a couple times a year for people to come and see what’s stood the test of time. She said she’s tried to put the house on a historic building registry; in fact, the people there that confirmed her belief on the age, but a lot more research has to be done and the question is still uncertain. Would the house be at all recognizable to the builder as the one he built?
“I am the fifth owner since it’s become a house. Before me there was a married couple (that) eventually had to go to a nursing home, and I guess the guy before that was a bit miserable, but he put in copper piping in the basement, so that was a nice thing to do. I believe the woman before him almost started the whole thing on fire. She was burning on the back porch,” Schleef said. “There used to be a bell at the top with a steeple. It’s rumored the bell is in someone’s basement down the street.”
Schleef is putting her efforts into preserving the history here, as well as, live in it.
“We’ve already lost a couple of the school houses around here that have just fallen into disrepair and are no longer here,” she said. “I hope it stands here in another 180 years.”
