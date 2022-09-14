John Hanchette, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who spent his early days as a reporter working for the Niagara Falls Gazette, died on Wednesday.
Hanchette joined the newspaper following his graduation from St. Bonaventure University in 1964. He later worked for the Buffalo Evening News before returning to the Gazette to serve as the newspaper's managing editor in 1974. He became the Florida bureau chief for Gannett News Service in 1977 and later became a Washington correspondent.
In 1980, Hanchette won journalism's most prestigious honor, the Pulitzer Prize, for his work on an investigative series that uncovered misuse of funds and a subsequent cover-up within the Catholic Church.
Hanchette retired as a senior national correspondent for Gannett News Service in 2001 and was later named one of the Top 10 reporters nationwide in the Gannett company over the prior 25-year period. The distinction earned him a Silver Anniversary Outstanding Achievement Award of Excellence, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Best of Gannett program that was established in 1977.
Following his retirement, Hanchette became a contributing columnist for the Niagara Falls Reporter while serving as faculty member with the St. Bonaventure University Jandoli School of Communication.
On its Facebook page on Wednesday, the Jandoli School recognized Hanchette's long and distinguished career with the Gannett News Service and his contributions to the journalism school where he "he enlivened students with his many stories until his retirement."
The school noted that "Hanch" was the Jandoli School’s Alumnus of the Year in 2012 and is enshrined on the school's Wall of Distinguished Graduates.
