Frank Mariani, a long time graphic artist who worked for the Niagara Gazette in the 1990s, is finally getting his moment in the international spotlight, thanks to a Facebook share of his work by a famous scientist.
Mariani, who now lives in Tonawanda, was inspired by the recent showings of graphs by the government and requests that all Americans help to flatten the curve.
The other night, he created a cartoon that depicted two young students watching their teacher explain a graph in algebra class. The cleaned up version of the cartoon, which Mariani hopes to share with teachers, has one student saying to another: “Like we’ll ever use this stuff.”
Mariani posted a more cutting-edge version of the cartoon, with a “mild vulgarism” in place of the word “stuff,” to give the sentence a more realistic feel on his Facebook page. The post has since gotten about 35,000 shares.
The most important share came from from renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who posted the cartoon on his Facebook page with the words: “I’m just sayin’.”
That share received about 75,000 hits and on Saturday was at the top of the famous science teacher’s page among his photos.
An illustrator by trade and an admitted math nerd, Mariani said he couldn’t resist the idea when it popped in his head.
“I’m a cartoonist at heart and here was a way to intersect cartooning with mathematics,” he said.
Funny thing, there was originally a technical error on the blackboard which received a subset of Facebook comments from even nerdier math nerds than Mariani, noting his curve wasn’t really an exponential curve, so he had to correct his graph.
He's received several requests to reprint his cartoon, including from a technical news site in Norway and from the American Mathematical Society.
Teachers seem to like the cartoon, too.
“So many teachers have heard a gazillion times, when will I ever need this?” he joked. A friend has urged him to have the cartoon put on T-shirts and mugs and he is considering doing just that.
He compares his fifteen minutes of fame to being a comedian who is asked to be on Johnny Carson or to a rock band’s first hit record. “You got one shot. Make it good,” he mused.
Now that he has people’s attention, he plans to do more. Next up, he’s going to take some shots at grammar.
To see what all the fuss is about, visit Frank Mariani (or Neil deGrasse Tyson) on Facebook.
