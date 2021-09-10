Former fire coordinator remembers 9/11

Jim Volkosh was the Niagara County fire coordinator on the day of the Sept. 11 attacks. He said that since that day, things have never been the same.
“After September 11 of 2001 the way we do business, in the world of firefighting and emergency management, it changed,” Volkosh said. “It’s changed forever.”
Volkosh said he remembered coming into his office, which was at the Niagara County Jail, when the radio sergeant approached him about the attacks. He said the county immediately reacted.
The county split up into management teams with Volkosh managing the fire and emergency services resources.
“We started mobilizing to respond to what we didn’t know was going to happen,” he said. “We took some preemptive actions and once New York City and Pennsylvania and the Pentagon incidents started to level out, granted they weren’t going away for a while, we started to link up with our state cohorts in Albany and New York City.”
New York City was going to need assistance, that was for sure. Volksosh said there were plans being set up on the state level in regard to moving equipment and announcing a public disaster.
But while this was going on in NYC, local concerns also reared their head. The border had been closed and the highways had become parking lots of tractor trailers. By the end of the first day, Volkosh’s team, with help from the New York State Police, sent in fuel trucks, meals and bathrooms, which were set up in the parks.
“Along with that you’ve got the worried public calling 911. Looking for guidance,” he said. “And that’s OK, that’s a logical response.”
By the end of the week Volkosh and his peers had organized the county’s response, and he and his crews took the long drive to NYC.
The support sent included firefighters, ambulances and law enforcement.
“There was no questioning, there was no disagreement, there was no, ‘I can’t do this!’ ” Volksosh said. “It was more, ‘I can do this!’ and we didn’t want people doing too much. Our tasks were going to be a marathon, not a sprint.”
Following the tragedy, Volkosh said municipalities started to receive grant money to address issues involving protecting the critical infrastructure – then called target hazards – in their area.
“The federal government started with plans to bolster our resources, make plans that are consistent from municipality to municipality, from county to county, from state to state. So we’re all doing the same thing and they came out with a lot of grants,” Volkosh said. “What we did in Niagara County, we were able to leverage, and I’m not going to be shy about it. We were able to leverage the grants that were out there to help how we respond to an emergency incident, but also help us with our day-to-day stuff.”
“We took grant money from 9/11 … to build a communications center.” he said. “We were able to leverage those to take care of some long-term stuff we were going to do anyway.”
Volkosh said that because of Niagara County’s chemical plants and other critical infrastructure there was already a group called the Local Emergency Planning Committee that met regularly before 9/11. He said through them, a lot of relationships with people on the ground, including inside of factories and with the Red Cross or Salvation Army, had helped mobilize the county’s response.
“What (the grants) did do, in our world of fire and hazardous materials was give us the opportunity to get our hands on and use some very sophisticated and very expensive detecting equipment and even to this day, 20 years later, we still have that, we still use that,” Volkosh said. “By preparing for the grandiose provided us to better respond to the mundane.”
