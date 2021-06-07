LOCKPORT — A former Niagara Falls Police officer has been given a conditional discharge and a term of community service for his guilty plea to tampering with records in an investigation into the death of a man being held in the city jail in February 2020.
Lockport City Court Judge William Watson sentenced Erik O’Grady, 36, to perform 160 hours of community service for his guilty plea to a single count of second-degree tampering with public records, an A misdemeanor. He was originally charged with one count of first-degree tampering with public records and seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records.
His guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors that also required him to resign from his position with the Falls Police Department.
O'Grady's charges stemmed from an investigation into the death of Jose Gomez-Sanchez, 33, at the Falls Police Department’s holding facility on Feb. 28, 2020. Gomez-Sanchez had been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier that day and was being held without bail on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt.
Officers working at the city jail said they found Gomez-Sanchez unresponsive in his cell during a routine visual check at the start of the department's C or overnight shift on Feb. 28, 2020. Falls firefighters and EMTs from AMR ambulance responded to the jail and attempted to revive Gomez-Sanchez but were unsuccessful.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
O'Grady, who had been working as the jailer on the B Shift, from roughly 3 to 11 p.m., was tasked with conducting checks on the inmates in custody every half hour. Official logs, prepared by O'Grady, indicated that he had made those checks.
However, a review of surveillance cameras in the jail complex showed that O'Grady did not make the required checks. In the case of Gomez-Sanchez, O'Grady failed to check on the inmate for at least two hours before he was discovered unresponsive.
An autopsy determined that the cause of Gomez-Sanchez's death was "natural causes." Toxicology tests showed some ethyl alcohol in his system.
Investigators told the Gazette that if O'Grady had discovered Gomez-Sanchez, unresponsive earlier, "things would have been different." The investigators said O’Grady made false entries into a log book in the jail and made a false written report about the incident.
