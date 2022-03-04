Former Falls police captain joins Memorial

Michael Trane was recently named director of Public Safety and Emergency Services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
A 26-year veteran commander with the Niagara Falls Police Department (NFPD), Trane is a graduate of Niagara University where he earned a bachelors in Criminal Justice, and the FBI National Academy. He retired from the Falls Police Department this past June.
During his time with the Falls Police Department, Trane served as a patrol officer, detective, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant, captain, detective captain and acting superintendent.
As director of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Trane will provide leadership to the security, emergency management services and communications department.
In addition, Trane will be responsible for the medical center’s response to emergencies as well as all disaster preparedness activities required through NYS Department of Health and Memorial’s accrediting body. Trane will also serve as the primary liaison to the emergency medical services community.
