Bill Kennedy has played a lot of roles over the years, including that of Niagara Falls city councilman.
Today, Kennedy will be celebrating a debut outside the world of politics as his latest movie, “Guns of Eden,” makes its premiere.
Kennedy, who served as a Falls councilman from 2018 to 2021, plays the lead villain in the action movie, a character named Sheriff John Preacher.
Kennedy said “Guns of Eden” writer and director Gregory Lamberson modeled Preacher after another bad guy sheriff, the character Will Teasle who was played by actor Brian Dennehy in the original “First Blood” movie starring Sylvester Stallone.
“It’s one of my favorite action movies so when I heard that it was music to my ears,” Kennedy said. “Once he told me that’s where my character was from, I made sure I researched that to basically have my character be born.”
The Buffalo Niagara Film Office described “Guns of Eden” as an “action epic in the ‘Rambo’ mold.” Lamberson actually wrote the movie’s script in 1996, but the Film Commission said he kept it on the shelf for years largely due to concerns about production costs as the movie involves “gunfire, fights, a car chase and a helicopter.”
In an interview with the Film Office, Lamberson said the pandemic prompted him to move forward with the movie, which was shot last summer primarily at outdoor venues, including locations in downtown Buffalo, Chestnut Ridge Park, Clarence Nature Center and Akron Falls Park.
Lamberson’s team raised $100,000 through the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to get the movie made, according to the Film Office.
Kennedy described his character in the movie — Sheriff Preacher — as calculating, in control and “two steps ahead” of all of the other characters in the movie.
He described the movie itself as fast-moving and action-packed.
”This particular film, once it starts, it goes and it doesn’t stop,” Kennedy said. “It’s action from start to finish.”
In addition to Kennedy, “Guns of Eden” stars New York City actress Alexandra Faye Sadeghian as the lead protagonist, “Megan,” and features an appearance by Lynn Lowry, an actress with decades of on-screen experience who is best known for her roles in horror films.
Kennedy’s acting career started with theater production work on shows with the Lancaster Regional Players and Theatre in the Mist in Niagara Falls. His first brush with Hollywood movie making came in 1998 when he was invited to the set of director Kevin Smith’s film, “Dogma.” From there, Kennedy won a pair of national acting contests and later found work on several television shows, including the Fox series “Shark” and “NipTuck” on FX. He also appeared in the Batman blockbuster “Dark Knight Rises.”
Closer to home, Kennedy co-produced with local filmmaker Ken Cosentino a movie called “Attack of the Killer Shrews,” which was a remake of the 1959 cult classic, “The Killer Shrews.” Kennedy also played a sheriff in that movie named Martin Blake.
“I played a clumsy, small-town sheriff before in a comedy. Now, I’m playing a sheriff in a more dramatic role,” Kennedy said.
“Guns of Eden” will make its on-screen debut tonight as part of the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, which runs through Thursday at the Dipson Theatres Eastern Hills Cinema. Tonight’s viewing is sold out. An encore screening is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Dipson Theatres Eastern Hills Cinema. Kennedy said there are still tickets available for that screening.
The Buffalo Niagara Film Office said the movie will be released commercially before the end of the year. Kennedy said the movie will be released on DVD and he expects it to be available for streaming in the future, although those details have not been announced yet.
He added that he feels “blessed” to have been part of the “Guns of Eden” production and hopes it helps reinforce the idea that the Western New York film industry is on the rise.
“I hope when people actually see this they spread the word,” Kennedy said.
