BUFFALO — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent has been arrested and charged with damaging government property.
Federal prosecutors said Eduardo Flores, Jr., 50, of Amherst, was charged in a criminal complaint with depredation of government property. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
A special assistant U.S. attorney said that just before his retirement from the Border Patrol, in August 2020, Flores entered a co-worker’s cubicle space at a Border Patrol Station in Tonawanda, and began to spray and pour a substance throughout the cubicle.
Customs and Border Protection investigators said that for over a week after the incident, the cubicle continued to "emanate a pungent odor resembling the smell of urine." In order to restore the cubicle to its prior condition, the agency said it had to pay a company over $400 to clean the cubicle and its contents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.