Days before state lawmakers agreed to abolish their positions, the board of directors for Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. approved new employee contracts for several members of its management team, including current CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek.
Documents available on WROTB's website show the board approved contracts during its April 27 meeting after exiting an executive session where directors discussed personnel matters behind closed doors. The minutes reflect only that the board approved the employee contracts. They do not show the final vote among directors or which directors voted in favor or against.
The vote took place six days before the May 3 approval of the 2023-2024 state budget, which immediately ended the term of all the board's existing directors. The budget language established a new board that will operate under a weighted voting system that will give more voting power to larger municipalities served by WROTB, including the cities of Buffalo and Rochester and the counties of Erie and Monroe.
Copies of the actual contracts were not included in any of the board materials from the April 27 meeting. The minutes from the meeting do not offer any details, including the names of any employees receiving the employee contracts.
During an interview on Monday with a reporter and members of the newspaper's editorial board, Wojtaszek admitted that the board granted him a three-year contract at his current rate of pay, more than $200,000 per year.
Wojtaszek declined to say how many other "officers and employees" were awarded contracts by the former board, confirming only that two of the organization's vice presidents — Scott Kiedrowski and William White — also received three-year deals at their current rates of pay.
It remains to be seen whether the incoming board will honor the employment contracts which, on paper at least, would tie all three individuals to the organization through April 2026.
"We don’t know what the new board is going to do," Wojtaszek said.
When asked why the previous directors voted to approve contracts with him and other employees less than a week before state lawmakers agreed to remove them from WROTB's board, Wojtaszek said the move was recommended by John Owens, an attorney out of Rochester.
Minutes from the April 27 meeting show, in addition to approving the employee contracts, the former board agreed to hire a new assistant corporation counsel. Wojtaszek confirmed on Monday that Owens was given the job.
"He gave the advice (on the contracts) prior to being hired," Wojtaszek said.
When asked for copies of the employee contracts, Wojtaszek directed the newspaper to file a formal request for them under the state's Freedom of Information Law. The newspaper filed its FOIL request seeking the document on Monday afternoon.
WROTB manages betting parlors across Western New York and a casino, hotel and horse racing track at Batavia Downs in Genesee County. Under Wojtaszek's leadership, the board and the organization has drawn scrutiny in recent years from state auditors and state and federal authorities for providing free health insurance to board directors and for improper use of $121,000 in tickets and concessions for sports games, concerts and other events that were supposed to support the organization's promotional efforts.
Democrats, included the chief sponsor of the budget language, state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, described the board shakeup as long overdue in light of years of questionable decision-making and lack of transparency at OTB.
After the state budget was approved, Kennedy described the WROTB changes as “a big victory for the people of Western New York” while suggesting it roots out corruption by removing directors who “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the public good.”
The reform effort drew criticism from Republican leaders who described it as a “power grab” by liberal Albany elites who wanted to give more control to Democratic strongholds like Erie County and Buffalo at the expense of rural communities that benefit from OTB’s operations.
During his interview on Monday, Wojtaszek defended the organization's operation under his watch, suggesting WROTB has increased the amount of profits it returns to host municipalities like Niagara County by millions of dollars in recent years. He also said it has made changes in its policies and practices in keeping with recommendations from the New York State Comptroller as directed in a pair of audits that were critical of aspects of the organization's operation.
While he acknowledged that WROTB remains the subject of undisclosed investigations involving what he would only describe as involving entities at the state and federal level, Wojtaszek expressed confidence that the public benefit corporation and officials who ran it in recent years will ultimately be exonerated.
"We haven’t seen anything to give us any indication that there’s any corruption," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.