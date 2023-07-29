When passers-by found an abandoned dog tied to a tree behind a pet store on Orchard Park Road in the Town of West Seneca, animal control officers knew the right person to call.
They contacted Kelli Swagel, a Western New York dog trainer whose knack for turning stray pups and problem pooches into dogs any owner would love has earned her a distinct nickname — “The Pit Chic.”
“Through the rescue community I was kind of awarded the name the ‘Pit Chic’ because I found myself being called upon to help with different types of bully breeds and rehabilitating them, having them in the foster community, training with them and re-homing them,” Swagel said. “When I decided to further my career in dog training, thinking about a name, the Western New York Pit Chic just stuck.”
Today, thanks to Swagel and her staff at the Pit Chic Training, Boarding and Municipal Shelter on Grand Island, the black and white 2-year-old pit bull found tied to a tree behind the pet store has a name, Tyson.
He’s also getting free training, regular rounds of exercise on the treadmill, personalized care and the love he needs to continue his ongoing journey of finding his forever home.
“I don’t know why they gave him up because he’s an incredible dog and he deserves a great home,” Swagel said.
Swagel, 33, started working with animals as a medical assistant with the Greater Buffalo Veterinary Clinic. She later obtained her certification in veterinary technology, which qualified her as, essentially, a “nurse for dogs.”
For 14 years, she worked for various animal clinics in the area, including Amherst Small Animal Hospital where she first started to develop her lasting interest in working with animals experiencing behavioral problems such as fractious cats and aggressive dogs.
While working at the animal clinic, Swagel met a dog trainer who encouraged her to pursue her passion more fully.
“He said, ‘You’re naturally very good at this. Why don’t you kind of shadow me and see how things go?’ “ Swagel said.
From there, she started studying animal behavior and served as an apprentice working with other animal trainers in the area.
Swagel has successfully rehabbed dozens of wayward dogs like Tyson while managing what could be considered an amazing feat in her line of work.
So far, Swagel said, she’s never been bitten by a dog under her care.
“I was bit by grandmother’s cat once, but I’ve never been bit by a dog and we’re going to keep it that way for my entire career,” she said.
Swagel credits her success to years of observing dog behaviors and to having an understanding that dogs often bite people because of the way people approach them, not the other way around.
“When you have reactive or aggressive dogs, you have to approach them differently than just any other kind of dog, reading their body language, which tells you a lot, and being able to communicate with them on a different level,” she said. “If you have a friendly dog, you can approach at ease whereas with an aggressive dog, you need to know what their body language is and what they’re telling you by the way their ears are positioned, the way that their tail is positioned, if their body stiffens, where their eyes are redirected.”
Since February, Swagel has been offering her unique brand of training services at the Pit Chic Training, Boarding and Municipal Shelter, located at 2488 Grand Island Blvd. Suite 2, on Grand Island. She also oversees the operation of a non-profit shelter that finds homes for stray animals like Tyson. With help from two full-time staff members, Swagel offers dog boarding and personalized training for all breeds, including hybrid mixes such as “Doodles,” an increasingly common combination involving golden retrievers and poodles.
From Swagel’s point of view, there’s no such thing as a “lost” or “untrainable” dog. While she specializes in “bully breeds,” such as pit bulls and bullmastiffs, Swagel’s business welcomes any type of dog that may be having trouble with biting or other forms of aggression or out-of-control behavior.
“Whether it’s genetic or learned behavior, there’s a lot more behaviors that are surfacing in this area and it’s really important that we have good trainers in this area that know how to handle dogs like this,” she said. “It’s not just telling the dog ‘no.’ It’s teaching the dog, ‘Ok, this is the wrong thing to do but let’s do the right thing.’”
Her No. 1 rule: Respect a dog’s space.
“That’s really the biggest thing,” she said. “People are so used to just walking up to dogs and just putting their hands in their face. Dogs have changed a lot even in the past 10, 15 years. Breeding is different. Their diets are different.”
Swagel believes there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to dog training. Part of her training process involves developing open lines of communication with dog owners. She said it’s important for the long-term success of dogs to maintain relationships with their owners even after training has been completed.
“We really like to follow through with all of our dogs,” she said. “For us, it’s a forever relationship. It’s not just a dog comes in, gets trained, goes home and we never see it again.”
The Pit Chic’s services are supported by a business in the same building right next door. Mayra Rodriguez, owner of Glitter Pause Salon, offers dog baths, nail trims and grooming services, which Swagel noted allows their owners to find just about all the services they need for their pets “under one roof.”
The Pit Chic offers discounted services to military service members, veterans, law enforcement officers and other front-line workers. It also offers free consultation for people who want to talk about ways to potentially help their troubled canines.
For more information about dog training and boarding services, call 716-628-9767.
“The best advice is to give us a call because sometimes we can even help right over the phone,” Swagel said. “We’re happy to talk with you and address the issues.”
