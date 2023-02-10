When 9-year-old Joseph Tabone couldn’t quite get a handle on how to jump rope, his coach Willie Price offered him the advice his own grandmother gave him many years ago.
Price, one of the leaders of the Niagara Track and Field Club, reminded Tabone that he could do anything he wanted to do as long as he set his mind to it and kept trying.
“Joe couldn’t jump rope,” Price said. “Joe had never jump roped in his life. I said ‘Joe, there’s no give up. We don’t give up on this team.’ “
Then, a miraculous thing happened.
Tabone, a student from Lewiston, not only started jumping rope, he also started running while doing it.
“Now you can’t stop him,” Price said.
For Price, helping young people like Tabone to succeed reinforces his interest in volunteering to work with young people in the first place.
“It’s about working with these kids and reminding them that you can do anything you set your mind to,” Price said.
“We’re helping kids to find themselves and to keep them off the streets,” he added. “A lot of these kids I get, when you first meet them, a lot of them don’t have a lot of confidence and aren’t sure what they want to do.”
LONG FALL, LONG CLIMB BACK
Price played football and ran track at the University at Buffalo while he was a college student in the 1980s.
He said he’s always enjoyed running and, in his younger days, had speed enough to make a difference on the football field and the track.
“That was my thing,” he said. “I played football and they called me ‘Juice’ because I was fast like O.J. Simpson. When I started running track, I got to met Jesse Owens when he came to a meet and signed autographs. I still have the piece of paper with his signature on it to this day.”
After graduation, Price worked in the field of mental health for about 10 years before he started acquiring properties before eventually starting his own property rental management business.
On Jan. 10, 2012, while attempting to fix a roof on one of his buildings, Price took a life-changing tumble.
He fell off the building and plunged about 25 feet to the ground.
Luckily, he managed to catch part of a nearby ladder just enough to turn himself into a position where he was able to land feet first.
“I said ‘God please don’t let me hit my head,” Price recalled. “I heard a voice say, ‘Grab the ladder.’ It made me see the ladder and when I grabbed it my feet swung underneath me and that ‘s how I ended up going feet first.
“When I felt my feet hit the ground, I dropped and rolled,” Price added.
Unfortunately, he shattered his left ankle and broke all the bones in his right foot in the process.
Doctors offered grim prognoses.
“They told me I would never be able to walk again,” Price said.
Undeterred, Price reverted back to the advice his grandmother, Nellie Russell, always gave him.
Don’t quit. Stay focused. Set your mind to accomplishing your goal.
“When the doctors were saying to me, ‘You’ll never walk again,’ I was saying, ‘Well, how long until can I do track again? How long until I can run?,’” Price said.
Price’s recovery started slowly from his hospital bed where he did simple exercises like toe raises. At first, he used a walker to move to and from the bathroom.
One day, after using he used the walker to get back to his bed, he realized that he left his phone inside the bathroom. He said it was at that point the he ended up taking some of the most important steps in his recovery.
“I got up and walked to the bathroom without the walker,” he said. “I realized I walked back into the bathroom and that’s when I started walking again.”
By that summer Price was back to doing what he doing what he loved: Running.
“I fell on January 10, 2012 and I was walking in April of 2012,” he added. “In July, I ran my first mile. The next year, I ran World Masters track and field, the 400 meters and the long jump.”
INSPIRING STUDENTS
The 60-year-old Price, a Buffalo native who moved to the Falls in 2011, dedicates more of his time these days to coaching and mentoring.
He’s been working with the Niagara Falls School District through his Boys to Men mentoring program since 2015. Originally called “No Dream is Impossible,” the program is designed to help young men learn how to grow into confident and successful adults. Lessons focus on financial literacy, public speaking and things like how to dress for success. Students are also taught basic skills like using “winning words” such as please and thank you.
Another part of the program focuses on a simple thing everyone can do: Smile.
‘When you do come to school and you smile, people are more receptive to you,” Price said.
Since 2017, Price has also been actively involved in the Niagara Falls Track and Field Club, which started out as a summer track program for area youth. The program, which offers free track and field activities to children 13 and under, was forced to shut down during the pandemic, but Price said it is slowly rebounding and has now added an indoor schedule of track and field activities at Niagara Falls High School.
Last year, the program received grant funds from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to improve family fitness in the Falls. The five-week, summer program, designed to combat childhood obesity, engaged area youth in track and field activities like running, jumping and throwing. Price said parents were encouraged to get involved as well.
“While the kids were doing those activities, instead of parents just sitting around, we had a woman come in and she did yoga and other activities with the parents,” Price said.
The session ended with a family kickball game involving all of the participants.
Price said the goal, as always, is to encourage young people to take up a track and field activity or two that may end up being a form of exercise they enjoy for the rest of their lives.
“That’s what we do with kids,” he said. “We’re helping them to find things they enjoy through track and field and helping them build confidence.”
For Price, the reward is seeing a young person who may have struggled at first eventually find their rhythm and succeed.
Many of the youngsters he mentored or coached are now old enough to be in college or to have graduated. He said he still stays in touch with a lot of them and feels good knowing he helped make even a small difference in their lives.
“I’ve been in business forever,” Price said. “i don’t do it for the money. I love doing what I do. There’s no payment. It’s volunteer time. I do it because I want to help kids.”
The Niagara Falls Track and Field Club welcomes support from volunteers and individuals or organizations that are willing to sponsor students and events. If you are interested in participating in the program or want more information, email niagaratrack@gmail.com or call 716-404-9697. You can also like the organization on its Niagara Track and Field Club Facebook page.
