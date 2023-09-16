The new leader of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center knows one thing for sure: He will only be successful in his role if he engages the community.
Kevin Leary was recently hired as executive director of the arts center on Pine Avenue and Portage Road.
His first act as executive director is to reach out to the Niagara region community — and ask them to reach back.
“Pick up the phone, write me an email, come to the NACC and just find me in the main office. I’m always there and I’m ready for a conversation,” said Leary during an interview this week.
Leary’s background includes acting, directing and arts management, with a stint as managing director at the Theatre of Youth.
Raised in Olean, where his father and mother taught math at St. Bonaventure University, his first professional acting role was in Lewiston where in his early teens he won a role as one of Fagan’s boys in a production of the musical “Oliver,” at Artpark.
Leary smiled as he recalled his parent’s support for his first pro acting job “God bless them, they drove me back and forth from Olean for the daily rehearsals.”
Later, he earned a degree from Wright State University, and performed professionally or assistant directed in touring productions including “Music Man,” “Camelot” “42nd Street,” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
It was while touring with “Chitty,” that he began considering his life’s mission. In his role as assistant director in the beloved children’s musical about a magical flying car, he observed the giant prop and decided that “There must be something more to life than a $2 million dollar flying car.”
“The arts should do more than serve as entertainment,” was the thought that brought him to work in arts administration roles at the University at Buffalo, while also performing regularly at the Lancaster Opera House. Through it all, he has come to believe that art of all types and at all levels can add color and richness to every life.
At the NACC, with its three art galleries, two stages, dance studios, a cafe and dozens of spaces for artists and musicians, the center’s role under his leadership will be to entice people to walk through the “Red Door,” on Portage Road.
“The NACC is nothing without the people it serves,” he said. “This is an arts ecosystem. It’s an environment in which all of us are getting something out out it.”
Leary plans to add more family programming for area families, including his own. He and his wife, a choral teacher at Kenmore West High School, and their two young children, moved to Lewiston two years ago, drawn by the quality of the school district.
Speaking out to the community, he said, that whether they want to see plays, movies, comedy shows, concerts, rent a studio or take classes, “this can be a home for what it is you want to do. I want to know what it is you want to see happen here.”
“Our future is going to be best when we are listening to you,” he added.
Leary invites comments and questions via email at kleary@thenacc.org, or phone calls at 716-282-7539 and welcomes personal visits.
The NACC is located at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Starry Night Cafe, located on the first floor, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information visit www.thenacc.org. To watch the full interview with Kevin Leary, visit www.niagara-gazette.com.
