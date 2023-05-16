SIVA Powers America Inc., a wind turbine manufacturing company, will erect a wind turbine to power its assembly operation in the Town of Lockport Industrial Park.
On May 3 the Lockport town board amended the local zoning law governing height and setback requirements for wind turbines in industrial land zones.
After the changes, the fall zone around the turbine, must be 1.1 times the height of the turbine, which was changed from 1.5 times the height. The maximum turbine / tower height was raised to 199 feet from 165 feet.
“This will not be for residential or farms. It’s only in the industrial zone,” town supervisor Mark Crocker noted.
Also, Crocker noted, a minimum 500-foot buffer between turbines and residences remains, along with a tower height-times-1.5 buffer zone near power lines, railroads, roads and occupied buildings of a non-residential nature.
Tom Sy, administrative director of the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency, said SIVA plans to hire 15 full-time workers and five part-time workers in the first two years of its residency at the industrial park. It’s constructing an approximately 10,000 square foot building and always planned to power operations with wind or solar energy.
“It’s been that way from day one,” Sy said.
SIVA has requested a standard, 15-year Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with the town. The agreement has the company paying 20% of its tax bill for two years, 30% for three years, 40% for five years and 50% for the remaining five years.
Padma Kasthurirangan, managing partner of SIVA Powers America, said in statement that, “The Town of Lockport and the IDA have been very curious to learn about our business and were very methodical to ensure our project would comply with the town ordinance. This is very encouraging for a small business making significant investment in the area.”
Construction is likely to begin this fall, according to Sy.
