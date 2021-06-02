Food Truck Thursdays back at the train station

The 4th annual Food Truck Thursdays series kicks off today with Pizza Amore and 42 North Brewing Co.
The food trucks are located at the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West. Food is served from 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. with COVID-19 safety guidelines followed according to current state guidance.
“We are excited to bring back Food Truck Thursdays for a 4th year,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy food in a great atmosphere. We’ve got a great line up this year for food and entertainment, and we’re looking forward to this event continuing to grow in the years to come.”
For more information and updates, follow the City of Niagara Falls on Facebook (@CityOfNiagaraFallsNY and @MayorOfNiagaraFallsNY). If you are interested in getting involved in Food Truck Thursdays, contact Allen Booker at Allen.Booker@NiagaraFallsNY.gov.
This year's lineup:
• Today: Pizza Amore, 42 North Brewing Co.
• June 10: Steaksters, 42 North Brewing Co.
• June 17: Fat Bobs, 42 North Brewing Co.
• June 24: Lloyd Taco, 42 North Brewing Co.
• July 1: Dirty Bird
• July 8: Steaksters
• July 15: Fat Bobs
• July 22: Mother Cluckers
• July 29: Lloyd Taco
• Aug. 5: Dirty Bird
• Aug. 12: Fat Bobs
• Aug. 19: Mother Cluckers
• Aug. 26: J&L BBQ
Full Summer Entertainment Line-up:
• June 3: Custode and Parisi Jazz Duo
• June 17: Will Holton
• July 1: Bruce Wojick
• July 15: Tedesco Knows Best
• July 29: Tedesco Knows Best
• Aug. 12: Bruce Wojick
