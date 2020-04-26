Food pantries are facing tough times these days. To lend a hand, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce has set up a table where people have been donating food for people in need.
During the second or third week in March, Jennifer Pauly, president of the chamber, said some food was donated to their office. With local businesses being shut down, they decided to put it out for people. It has been officially named the Give and Take Table. Since it began, Pauly has found the table has been sustaining because residents and organizations have been donating regularly to the table.
“People have donated both food and products, and money to keep that table going, “Pauly said. “It’s been a huge need in the community. People come up and we provide some bags out there and they can take whatever they want. We try to monitor what needs to be replaced. We have a couple places that call us bright and early to find out what needs to be replaced. We’re really proud of our community for coming together to help that.”
She said this is in no way trying to replace or take away from food pantries and other places that provide food. This is just a temporary solution to the lack of food pantries. Pauly said soups, pasta, cookies and assorted toiletries have been left on the table. For those who are looking to donate food, they ask for nothing expired using the proverb, ‘bring things you would want to eat.”
Though people have donated clothing, they are not looking for that. Pauly said that since this has effected plenty of people in numerous ways, she acknowledged that people are in a different position than they’re used to. She said she’s looking to expand the program a bit
“Right now, our staff, my staff and I are in the office everyday now,” Pauly said. “We’d have to find another location. Youngstown is actually one of the places where people asked if we were able to do something there. I’m sure with our membership, we’ll find somewhere that can be sustainable, that we can find someone to help us monitor that, and making sure it’s replenished.”
With the program’s success, she is interested in keeping some form of it going after the pandemic is over. Since the table is a rolling pick-up and drop-off situation, she said there has never been a time when the table is bare.
Several groups such as the Salvation Army, the Kiwannis Club, and numerous local churches are dropping food off regularly as well. Many items, she said, that have been donated more commonly are soup, peanut butter and jelly since they are universally enjoyable foods. In the future, Pauly said either the chamber will keep it going or will partner with an organization that does this. As of now, the goal is to just keep it going.
