Flynn: Missing student likely took her own life

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday that all evidence indicates missing Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis took her own life in Niagara Falls.
“Yesterday afternoon, members of my office met with the family of Saniyya Dennis to provide an update on the investigation into her disappearance. At this time, we believe that Saniyya traveled alone from the Buffalo State College campus by NFTA bus to Niagara Falls State Park where the evidence suggests that she took her own life during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 25.
Flynn said his office and its partners in law enforcement have found no evidence of any criminality in this case. He did say the investigation into her disappearance will not be closed until she is found.
“While the Erie County District Attorney’s Office does not typically become involved in missing person cases unless there is evidence of criminality, we assisted in this multi-agency effort to find Saniyya at the request of SUNY Buffalo State College University Police,” Flynn said.
The 19-year-old was last seen on April 24. Officials say a video shows her in the elevator of her dorm at around 11 p.m. Hours later her cell phone pinged near Goat Island in Niagara Falls.
On Monday, posters looking for information on the college student were spotted throughout the downtown area. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her return.
Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166 or by calling the NYS Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.
