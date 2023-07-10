A State of Emergency has been declared for Ontario County, southeast of Rochester, as heavy rainfall Sunday evening led to significant flooding in the Canandaigua area.
The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control have personnel in the county assisting the local response efforts. State swift water rescue teams with personnel from State Parks and State Fire are performing door-to-door welfare checks for neighborhoods with highest impacts. DHSES staff are embedded with the Ontario County Emergency Operations Center to facilitate local requests for assistance.
"Due to increasingly dangerous conditions, I am expanding our State of Emergency to Ontario County," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "State personnel are on the ground and supporting local response efforts. New Yorkers in impacted regions should do everything they can to avoid flooded roads and stay alert for additional weather."
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray added, "Our team has been on the ground in Canandaigua this evening assisting Ontario County local officials and emergency responders with flood-related impacts. We continue to support these efforts and others across the state as heavy rain has caused widespread flooding. New Yorkers should take extra caution, if traveling, and stay alert."
The American Red Cross is currently operating in Ontario County at Canandaigua's Town Hall, 5440 Route 5 & 20 West, Canandaigua.
For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.
New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.
