Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.