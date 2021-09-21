The July 20 flood-related Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Lockport ceased operations Tuesday due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced.
The outreach center at Niagara County Emergency Management, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, was staffed with a customer service representative to provide one-on-one assistance for property owners seeking a low-interest loan to remedy damages from the storm.
Property owners may also apply online, until Nov. 8, at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s — and should apply under SBA declaration #17161, not the COVID-19 incident.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations may seek Economic Injury Disaster loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the flash flooding.
Homeowners are eligible for loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to address damaged or destroyed personal property.
For more information, call 1-800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov
