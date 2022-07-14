Lewiston’s new Flip Burger restaurant is special for its owner, who has wanted to put a restaurant of his own in his hometown.
The new location opened on May 5 in space that was once a former pizzeria, next door to Hibbard’s Custard. Dan Vecchies runs the restaurant, a part of a chain of eateries that got its start with siblings Ryan and Erin. Harold and Pam Hibbard, the owners of Hibbard’s Custard, are the landlords.
A Lewiston resident for the past 20 years, Vecchies has spent his whole life working in restaurants, getting a feel when he was young that this is the job for him. He also loves eating burgers.
“I figured, why not open a restaurant?” Vecchies said. “I always had a passion for being in the restaurant business.”
Vecchies approached the Hibbards about putting a new Flip Burger, feeling that Lewiston could use a quick-service burger restaurant and that he wanted to put a restaurant in his hometown. The location ultimately took about three and a half months to get up and running, between getting permits approved and building it out.
The first Flip Burger location opened in Niagara Falls in 2015, near the intersection of Prospect Street and Old Falls Street and Niagara Falls State Park. That location is seasonal, being open during the tourist season from June through mid-October.
“It gets busy through the entire day,” Vecchies said, “from the minute we open the door to when we close the door. Once it’s mid-October, its all dead during the winter.”
The Lewiston location will be open year-round. Aside from the crispy chicken sandwich available in Lewiston, it and the Niagara Falls locations have the same menus of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, grilled cheese and milkshakes.
Since its opening in May, Vecchies said business has been been pretty steady and that they get a good dinner rush.
“Overall, we’re happy with the results,” he said.
Outside of the two Flip Burger locations, Vecchies is also looking to turn the space formerly occupied by the Griffon gastropub, across the street from Flip Burger, into a pizzeria with the planned name of Hustler’s Tavern. Ryan is involved with that project and looks to have its opening in September.
“We’re looking for other developments in the area to expand to,” Vecchies said.
