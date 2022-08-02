Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) joined the families of Flight 3407 on Monday for events in Washington, DC, marking the 12th anniversary of President Obama signing the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010.
Higgins and the families met with House of Representatives Transportation Committee and Aviation Subcommittee staff members and participated in a special plaque dedication at Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) headquarters.
“Through their own incredible pain, the Families of Flight 3407 have delivered a priceless gift of safety to those who step on an airplane today,” Higgins said. “We are inspired by their strength and perseverance and forever grateful for their advocacy.”
The plaque placed at FAA headquarters memorializes those who lost their lives in the crash of Flight 3407 and honors the advocacy of the Flight 3407 Families following the tragedy. Also joining the Congressman and the families at the FAA’s Orville Wright Federal Building were Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ pilots Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger and Jeff Skiles, as well as FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) staff.
While in Washington, the families also met with Congressional leaders to urge protection of the flight safety measures achieved. Both the families and Congressman Higgins recently objected to a recent request by Republic Airlines to circumvent pilot training requirements implemented under the law.
On Feb. 12, 2009, Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence, killing all on board and one person on the ground. The NTSB investigation highlighted safety concerns and made several recommendations. The Families of Flight 3407 were relentless in their flight to enact these flight safety measures, returning to Capitol Hill again and again to demand changes. Ultimately, new measures were put in place to address pilot fatigue, improve consumer transparency, develop a pilot records database, and increase pilot training requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.