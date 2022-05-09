The Pendleton Veteran's Association is hosting a flag sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20 and from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Pendleton Town Hall Veterans Monumenty, 6570 Campbell Boulevard.
for pre or post sale questions, please call Tom at 210-3015 or Gordie at 625-4470
Residents are welcome to bring worn or torn US flags for disposal.
Proceeds for the sale of the American-made flgs will benefit Veteran Cemetery Flags, Pendleton Food Pantry and the Starpoint High School Scholarship program.
