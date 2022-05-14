Five candidates are running for two open seats on the Niagara Falls Board of Education. Voting is noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at city voting locations. One seat is for a full 5-year term, the other is for 1-year.
The community will also be voting on a 2022-23 proposed budget of $164.895 million, an increase of 7.57% from the 2021-22 budget of $153.146 million in the face of a 4.7% increase in the consumer price index.
The amount to be raised by taxes remains at $25.828 million. The bottom line: The tax rate should remain steady at $19.56 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, meaning someone living in an home assessed at $80,000 with a $30,000 star exemption should have a tax bill of about $1,148.
Because Niagara Falls has not revalued assessments since 2006, that $80,000 assessed value represents 71% of a full market value of $113,676. The STAR exemption is similarly adjusted, ($30,000 multiplied times 71% equals in an assessed value reduction of $21,300 or about $417.
The amount to be raised by taxes has not changed since 2014.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the overall budget increase represents increases for salary obligations, benefits, transportation, services for students with special needs and instructional programs. $2.064 million represents an increase in debt service offset by increase in building aid.
Total state aid is projected to rise from $114.018 million to $114.913 million.
Niagara Falls Board of Education candidates:
Jim Cancemi
The 80-year-old McKoon Avenue resident is the owner of Cancemi Furniture on 6th Street.
Cancemi said he is a long-time advocate for special needs students dating to his time as a teacher. “I will continue the programs and the path we are on,” Cancemi said. “We are also getting new things going.” He mentioned specifically pre-kindergarten as well as “double diploma” at the high school were students are graduating with a high school diploma and a trade certificate allowing them to go straight to a union job earning $20 an hour or more.
Cancemi was also a steadfast advocate for the Niagara-Orleans BOCES workforce development program at 6ths and Walnut which offers vocational training in everything from welding to nursing and construction technology.
Affiliations: A 15-year member of the Falls school board. Army veteran. Erie Niagara BOCES Board, Member local 801. Retired Niagara Falls special education teacher, serial volunteer with too many awards over a lifetime of service to succinctly list. Cancemi is being honored this year by the Niagara USA Chamber with the Chairman’s Award.
Mike Capizzi
The owner of Michael’s Restaurant on Pine Avenue is currently studying for his financial services licenses.
“Niagara Falls has been really good to me, and my family and my business,” Capizzi, 45, said. “I am still learning about the school board.”
One of his major concerns is the mental health of children raised in poverty or enduring the lockdown. “We have kids who were locked up for two or three years because of Covid. We expect them to just come back and be normal. It is not going to work that way.
“I want to lead the drive toward mental health awareness after Covid. There will be all sorts of grants and programs available and this is something in which we should be a leader.”
Capizzi said he is doing his best to make a difference for Niagara Falls. “The more people that run and get involved,” he said, “the better for the community.”
Affiliations: Was appointed to the Niagara Falls Board of Education on Dec. 12. Cofounder, Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project; former trustee, Niagara Catholic; Niagara Falls Education Foundation director. Has his Coast Guard captain’s license
Portland Jackson
A caseworker at Heart, Love & Soul on Ontario Avenue, Jackson, 56, said she got involved to bring a new perspective to the board.
“The school board, they always talk about special education but they don’t know about the diploma,” she said. Her son, Jamarius Walker is 31 now but as an autistic child, ended up with an IEP diploma which limited what he could do in life.
“We need to look to change the IEP program and how the specific needs of children are being affected,” Jacks said. “We need to bring students to the board to discuss ‘how do you feel about this diploma.’
“I would like to see board members more out in the community,” she said. “Not just making decisions in meetings.”
In her roles with Heart, Love & Soul and NOAH, Jackson said she has seen much hardship in the community.
“Since the campaign started, I have been trying to reach out to all of the community, just as I did as a community organizer,” she said, “just to learn where other people are, how they feel and what they are doing. There is so much work to be done.”
Affiliations: Former secretary of Men Standing Strong Together, NOAH Community Organizer, Sisters of St. Francis Women’s Respite Community, Niagara Falls Lions Club.
Rodney Sheard
An electrician employed by the Veterans Administration, Sheard, 56, also spent 20 years in jail on drug charges.
“I have new and unique ideas for a hands-on approach. My wife and I live at 18th and Niagara. We are a part of these communities. We have been trying to advocate but it has been falling on deaf ears.
“You can’t hope to know the people if you have never been around them.”
Sheard said he left incarceration in 2016. “It’s not too long but long enough to know that I don’t need to return,” he said.
He feels strongly about Men Standing Strong volunteering in the high school cafeteria listening to students and helping them make good choices.
“Problems are problems but they should not result in expulsion. I would like to see us bring back suspension.”
Affiliations: volunteer, Men Standing Strong Together and School of Entrepreneur Thought.
Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker
Streeter Walker, who ran for school board last year, is running again because she believes that investing in youth is one of the smartest investments to make.
A pastor, Streeter-Walker said her passion and desire is to help student’s reach their full potential by helping them overcome adversity and guiding them toward a path of success.
She has dedicated her time and services to mentor youths, and mediate youth cases. She worked for the Niagara Falls Board of Education as a helper/teachers aid in the mid to late '80s. She also volunteered at various schools.
“I am committed to help our children and do what is right for our children” she said. “I am dedicated to improving the bridge between our youth, parents, teachers, and community.”
One of her goals is to help improve the educational experience, so that our children will have higher grade point averages and increase the graduation rate for our school system.
“The more we invest in our youth, the more graduates we will have” she said.
“I will work continuously to help improve the curriculum and learning experience for all students with an emphasis on those with learning disabilities.
“I will advocate for all children, also to have a vocational school, hire more minority teachers and to have a diverse school board. We must rebuild to have the greatest educational system in the world."
Affiliations: Founder of Royal Christian Faith Center, member of Peacemakers, Lions Club, and NAACP.
