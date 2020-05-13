Five residents to vie for three Falls school board seats

Five residents will vie for three open seats on the Niagara Falls School Board this year.
A pair of incumbent school board members - Clara Dunn and Russell Petrozzi - are seeking re-election. The trio of challengers include Michael Tambroni, Robert Bilson and Marcus Latham.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has postponed the school board election to June 1.
Dunn was appointed to replace Robert Restaino when he departed the board to become mayor. Dunn said she has learned more about the local education system during her time in office. She said she is dedicated to improving student life throughout the district and creating equal opportunities for all students. She believes it's important for the district to prepare students for a global economic world.
Along with school quality, she has found that exposure to curricular offerings are important parts of student life throughout the district. She said her passions for community and education drive her desire to remain on the school board. She said she also wants to be an advocate for parent participation, to ensure guardians have a voice in their child’s education.
“I have not doubt that good leadership and a spirit of collaboration can ignite our communities education potential to forge a better more prepared future for our students,” Dunn said. “The district is diligently preparing our students to compete economically, I believe that with my whole heart. Although all students are not college oriented, and the district knows that and my colleagues know that. Whether students pause a tract towards college or trades and services, a high school diploma is necessary to advance in their careers.”
Upon re-election, Dunn would like the board to work on addressing mental illness. Prior to this, the board implemented programs and training for teachers to address this need. She has found that students living in poorer neighborhoods, have additional hardships to face. Other issues she wants to focus on are absenteeism, though she knows there is always room for improvement.
For the last 20 years, Petrozzi has been dedicated to making the education of students within the Niagara Falls City School District better. Petrozzi said he wants to continue to help kids and make the area a better place to live. At the time he joined the board, the district was struggling and has since been "reborn," he said.
One of his main areas of concern involves making sure the district continues to show improvement in its graduation rate. Petrozzi would also like to focus on developing social distance learning to make sure the school district is able to withstand another crisis like the pandemic. Should he be re-elected, Petrozzi said the school district’s budget is something he wants the board to focus on.
“Since I’ve been there, I have an accounting background, along with my colleagues, we have built up reserves over the years,” Petrozzi said. “This was the year that really proved that we needed them. This is the year that many districts are going to be devastated and we are not. We are going to make it through this year with relatively light damage. As far as staff, we have reserves. We are willing to use them on a rainy day. Financial stability is something I’m going to focus on, which I have always focused on.”
He pointed out that attendance in the later years is an issue that should be focused on to make sure students take advantage of the programs they are being provided. Along with getting them interested in college, Petrozzi wants to ensure kids also can have a look at careers in the trades to give them more opportunities. Since becoming a school board member, he said he has been invested in allowing the district to flourish by making more opportunities for students.
In the last 10 years, Tambroni has served as a building principal and now director of student services, curriculum and instruction for the North Tonawanda City School District. He previously served as a former teacher and dean of students at Gaskill Middle School. Considering his 20 years in education, he wants to be involved in making policy to help students achieve more. Some priorities that Tambroni wants the board to examine are what he described as bad policies at the state and federal level. He also feels that school districts such as the Niagara Falls City School District are marginalized and more must be done to bridge the gaps from student progress. Tambroni has noted that students require leadership that understands schooling, and that it’s not merely about academics. He added there are some areas the board can work on more.
“There’s a place for people of all backgrounds to contribute,” Tambroni said. “It’s a board of education, it’s a publicly elected position. There’s an advantage to having someone who has that educational background and that is evidence over the course of 20 years. Great success and leadership skills that they can bring as an asset to that position. [It’s] not just about policy, which is very important to set policy, revise policies that are consistent with educational law.”
Tambroni said he is looking to go beyond policy and make sure the school district applies all finances evenly and in the places that require them the most. There are some tough decision to make, Tambroni said, but as a member of the board of education, it’s a responsibility to do so. He hopes to navigate the school board out of the dark present and bring it to a brighter, more hopeful future.
Bilson and Latham did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
