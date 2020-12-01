Fisher appointed as new Catholic bishop in Buffalo

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has a new bishop.
In a release issued Tuesday morning, the Vatican announced the appointment by Pope Francis of Washington, D.C. Auxiliary Bishop Michael William Fisher as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo.
“Today the Archdiocese of Washington is privileged to share a generous gift with the Diocese of Buffalo with Pope Francis’ appointment of Michael William Fisher to become the fifteenth Shepherd of that local Church,” said Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. “Bishop Fisher is an exceptionally compassionate and skilled servant of the church. His distinguished history as pastor, Vicar for Priests, and member of our pastoral administration have prepared him well for his new responsibilities in that diocese. While we will miss his deft pastoral talents, they will be warmly welcomed by the faithful, religious, and clergy of the Diocese of Buffalo. May the Lord bring joy to his heart and to the hearts of the people who will welcome him.”
Fisher, 62, is a native of Baltimore and the oldest of five children born to Margo and William (“Bill”) Fisher (now deceased). He was ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal James A. Hickey on June 23, 1990. He was assigned to Sacred Heart parish in La Plata, Maryland, and in 1995 as a pastor of Holy Family parish in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. Four years later, he became pastor of St. John Neumann parish in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Fisher's appointment follows the filing of a lawsuit last week by New York State Attorney General Letitia James whose office is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and two former church leaders, alleging that they participated in a cover up and misused church resources while allowing priests involved in sexual misconduct cases to either retire or go on leave.
Fisher said he was "deeply humbled and grateful" to Pope Francis for "this gift" of allowing him to serve the people of Buffalo as bishop.
"I am eager to become part of this vibrant faith community, with a proud and distinguished legacy of Catholic education, ministry and civic service," Fisher said. "I offer my abiding gratitude and admiration to Bishop Edward Scharfenberger for the generosity of his spirit and his selfless devotion to serving as apostolic administrator during this interim period and while also leading the Diocese of Albany. Though the challenges that currently confront the Diocese of Buffalo are many and significant, they are not equal to the resolve of so many committed lay women and men, devoted priests, deacons and religious across Western New York, who are no less determined to reveal God’s transformative love that has the power to bind every wound, renew and make us whole. We would do well to recall the promise in Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians: ‘No eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him.'”
Scharfenberger, who was appointed by Pope Francis in December 2019 as apostolic administrator of Buffalo following the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone, described Fisher's appointment as a "blessed and wonderful day" for Western New York Catholics.
“In Bishop Michael Fisher, they have been given a priest, pastor and bishop whose passion to serve, to listen, to heal and comfort have distinguished his 30-year ministry," Scharfenberger said. "It has been among my life’s great joys to get to know and assist this faith-filled community, to accompany them in their initial steps on the path toward renewal and redefine the enormous potential of the church to accomplish so much good across this region. I pledge my fraternal support to Bishop Fisher and my abiding love and care for the family of faith of this diocese now and in all the days ahead.”
In 2005, then-Father Fisher was named a Chaplain to His Holiness John Paul II (a distinction that entails the title of “monsignor”), and was appointed that same year as Vicar General for the Apostolates which entailed overseeing archdiocesan ministries for education, ethnic ministries, social justice and service, parish life and youth ministry. The following year, then-Monsignor Fisher was appointed Vicar for Clergy and Secretary for Ministerial Leadership, with responsibility for vocations, formation and care of the clergy for the archdiocese. Upon the appointment of Archbishop Wilton Gregory (now Cardinal Wilton Gregory) in 2019, Bishop Fisher maintained his responsibilities as Secretary for Ministerial Leadership.
Named an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington by Pope Francis on June 8, 2018, Bishop Fisher was ordained to the episcopate on June 29, 2018 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Throughout his thirty years of priestly ministry, Bishop Fisher has served on various boards and committees of the Archdiocese of Washington, including, the College of Consultors, Priest Council, Administrative Board, Priest Retirement Board, Clergy Personnel Board, Deacon Review Board, Deacon Council, Needy Parish Committee, as well as the Forward in Faith Committee. He also serves as an Ecclesiastical Counselor to the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation.
Much of Bishop Fisher’s ministry has involved the continuing education of priests, particularly in aiding new pastors in their roles and the planning and implementation of ongoing clergy training via convocations and retreats.
“At my core I am a parish priest and pastor,” Fisher said. “All I ever wanted to be when finally discerning and accepting the call to ministry was to serve a parish family, to walk with its members and accompany them on their own journey toward holiness; to share in their joys, their heartaches and to have some part to play in revealing the incomparable love and grace of God as they experience life’s defining moments.”
Bishop Fisher’s installation will take place on Jan. 15, 2021 in the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Buffalo. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Metropolitan Archbishop of New York, will preside and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will be in attendance.
