The New York Power Authority and Canal Corp. Board of Trustees were provided an update Tuesday on the launch of the first phase of Reimagine the Canals projects this past year.
Aimed at investing in communities and improving resiliency, this first set of Reimagine the Canals projects were initially unveiled during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State Address. NYPA and the Canal Corporation are investing $300 million over five years to reimagine and revitalize the state’s iconic Canal system. This initiative is in addition to NYPA’s annual $140 million investment into the Canal’s continued maintenance, operation, and infrastructure.
“Through Reimagine the Canals, NYPA continues to support long-term investments that enable both the Erie Canal and canalside communities to reach their full potential as historical, recreational, and economic assets,” said NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel. “Our commitment to this initiative, and our dedication to reinvigorating the Canal, helps ensure an economically vibrant future for upstate New York communities.”
In its first year, Reimagine the Canals launched a pilot program to improve resiliency and mitigate ice jams along the Erie Canal and Mohawk River in Schenectady County, successfully redeployed canal water management gates to extend the fishing season and improve the renowned angling experience in Western New York, began design work on the Brockport Loop Pedestrian Bridge that will connect SUNY Brockport to the Empire State Trail in Monroe County, and worked with Madison County to select a developer to create a unique pocket neighborhood in Canastota.
In addition, the design of a new whitewater course in Cayuga, the illumination of iconic canal infrastructure, and the redevelopment of the historic Guy Park Manor in Amsterdam into a hospitality destination continue to advance as part of Reimagine.
NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, “The Reimagine the Canals initiative has positively impacted local economies, and our continued efforts to advance Reimagine projects will increase tourism opportunities and support a more resilient New York. These investments continue to ensure the canal will drive economic growth for the next generation and ensure that the Canal continues to be a uniting force for recreation and congregation in Canal communities.”
Also, during the summer of 2020 and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Canal Corporation through Reimagine the Canals promoted six hubs of canal and trail activity and celebrated local canalside businesses across Upstate New York. Nearly 3,000 people participated in this program, which offered four free outdoor excursions by kayak and/or bike in Schenectady, Chittenango, Seneca Falls, and Rochester – allowing visitors to exercise both mind and body while still practicing safe social distancing.
In the coming months, Reimagine the Canals will be identifying additional investments that will drive tourism and local outdoor recreation along the length of the Canal, and researching projects that will improve resiliency and sustainability.
The New York State Canal system is scheduled to open on May 21.
