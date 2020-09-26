While many are weary of 2020, its a big year for First Universalist Unitarian Church which has begun celebrating 100 years of its congregation and location on Main Street in Niagara Falls.
The Rev. O. Bruce Swift, from Middletown was the church’s first minister, beginning his pastorate on March 6, 1920. Notices in the Niagara Falls Gazette announced that the church would be formally established on Oct. 17, 1920. There were 34 charter members of the First Unitarian Church of Niagara Falls, according to records from the E.H. Butler Library at Buffalo State College.
Universal Unitarian Churches have been known for accepting people of all religions as they do not follow a specific creed, but rather a set of ethics.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Diachun, is an elder and longtime member of the church who became a member in 1961 after moving to Niagara Falls. She has been an active member and has spoken on several occasions before the congregation throughout her time there.
Diachun, who called the 100th anniversary “amazing,” spoke about some of the history about the building and its beginnings.
“When it was first built in 1921, the sanctuary/auditorium was more like a stage, up there, and it was done that way because in order to give room for a little theater meet here. And, especially if the church didn’t make it, then the little theater could use the space. It wasn’t until the 1950s, probably the ‘50s and ‘60s, that we had our biggest attendance and members numbers. They built that wall and set up and made the pulpit because now behind that there are classrooms and an office that they needed at that time.”
The chairs in the sanctuary are from the church’s early days as there have never been pews in the building. One interesting thing of note is that the limestone exterior of the building came from digging out the foundation of the site where the church is now. Throughout its 100 years, the church has always worked with the city of Niagara Falls on certain issues and has always been an advocate for social justice. Past ministers for the church have been civic leaders and interested in working with local government as well as being active in the community.
Over the past few Christmases members have done fun charity drives such as TP Tree, in which they made a Christmas tree of toilet paper to give to Heart, Love and Soul. When the idea of a border wall first became prominent, they did the same thing — a wall of food outside the front of the church which was taken to Community Missions.
Currently, Diachun said the church is struggling to attract younger members and the congregation that meets is typically only 20 people. Currently, there is no full-time minister but several of the older members of the church have taken turns speaking. Other times Unitarian ministers come to speak as well as some college professors.
“The one challenge is that this is a very conservative area ...” Diachun said. “So, some people don’t understand that we’re so liberal. People come to us, a lot of people perhaps have married and have two different religion and they want to go to the same church. Also, being able to choose their own belief system can be hard to accept.”
Although the facility is 100 years old, there have been some upgrades made, such as the addition of more restrooms and the installment of an elevator for those who are handicapped. The sanctuary of the church is decorated with banners of several religion such as Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Unitarianism, etc.
During each church service, there is a time for joys, concerns and sorrows in which members can drop a stone into the remembrance jar near the pulpit. A candle can also be lit for a remembrance of a loved one who they have recently lost. In her time at the church, Diachun recalls some of the highlights of the church being an event called Taboo Topics, in which members would talk about things such as euthanasia/physician assisted suicide, hospice care, and a discussion about being transgender to educate teens in the community.
As the church celebrates 100 years, Diachun said she’s proud of how it has evolved and that the congregation remains grounded in the same socially engaged spirit this church was built on.
