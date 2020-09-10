First signs of fall foliage changes appearing

While foliage changes are at 5% or less in Niagara County, signs of the seasonal color shift are occurring in other parts of the state, according to the first Fall Foliage Report for the state.
The first signs of leaf color changes are appearing in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Central New York, Capital-Saratoga, Thousand Islands-Seaway, and Hudson Valley regions, according to observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.
Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all public health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and maintaining appropriate social distancing.
In the Adirondacks, Herkimer County spotters reporting from Old Forge in the Town of Webb predict about 20% color change by the weekend, with leaves of gold and yellow. Spotters in Essex County checking in from Lake Placid predict just 10% color change for the coming weekend with some shades of red, orange, and yellow beginning to appear.
In Franklin County, spotters in Saranac Lake project a mostly green landscape by the weekend with about 10% color change including some pops of red and yellow. The soft maples are supplying a sporadic, scarlet splash. Spotters in the Malone area predict up to 10% color change this weekend with some vibrant shades of yellow and red emerging. Spotters reporting from the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County expect 5-10% color change with average touches of red beginning to appear.
In the Catskills, spotters in Ferndale in Sullivan County expect no more than 10% color change this weekend, with mostly muted green leaves. In the southeastern portion of the county, spotters in Forestburgh predict up to 15% change by the weekend.
In Central New York, Madison County spotters reporting from Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia predict 10% color change this weekend with some yellow and orange leaves just beginning to appear.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County spotters at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Northville predict just about 10% color change this weekend, with a few places showing nice touches of dark red and pale yellow leaves.
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, spotters reporting from Alexandria Bay expect less than 10% color change this weekend, with mostly green leaves. Look for a 5-10% change in color this weekend in Oswego County, according to spotters in Oswego.
