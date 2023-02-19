Town of Niagara police and members of the Town of Niagara Active Hose Co. responded to a vehicle fire at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls Sunday afternoon.
Upon arrival to a rear parking lot about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews located a Chrysler Sebring with heavy fire billowing from the front end of the vehicle. Firefighters stretched a hose line and were able to extinguish the fire.
The driver was uninjured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
New York State Police also responded to the scene to assist.
