First responders restored the pulse of a man found unresponsive in one of two cars involved in a serious crash on Ridge Road Monday night.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred about 5:10 p.m. near 6866 Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane.
Investigation at the scene showed that a 2017 Ford Escape was westbound on Ridge Road when the vehicle began to swerve and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that was eastbound on Ridge Road. The Ford Escape then lost control and continued westbound before leaving the roadway, striking a tree and coming to rest against the residence at 6866 Ridge Road.
Arriving deputies and EMS personnel found an unresponsive male driver in the Ford Escape. CPR was administered by deputies and EMS personnel on scene and a pulse was restored to the male driver. He was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport with serious injuries and then transferred to the Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.
A female driver in the Chevrolet Impala was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport for a medical evaluation.
The accident investigation is continuing by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit. The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time.
