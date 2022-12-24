Heavy snow, low visibility, and abandoned vehicles left in the roadway caused a bit of trouble for Niagara Falls fire crews responding to a structure fire on Hennepin Avenue early Saturday evening.
Falls firefighters responded to the 8600 block of Hennepin Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy flames.
It was reported that an off-duty police officer was able to rescue an elderly woman from the home as fire crews arrived on scene.
The cause of a structure fire is under investigation. The house appears to be a total loss.
