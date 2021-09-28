Falls Police Superintendent John Faso, and Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla are the best of friends.
But there are some things that can strain the bonds of friendship.
Take, for example, a game to establish football supremacy among the the city's public safety agencies. Let the trash talking begin.
"I challenged the fire chief to go head-to-head with me for a couple of plays," Faso taunted. "He did not take me up on that. He knows my quickness."
Pedulla saw that challenge somewhat differently.
"I'm too far along in my career to risk injury," the fire chief shot back. "And I know his back, so he shouldn't try either."
The back and forth is likely to continue right up until kickoff on Friday night, at 6 p.m. at the LaSalle Prep Stadium, as the city's firefighters and cops will square-off in a two-hand touch football game to raise funds for the 716 United basketball team. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the stadium or from any Falls firefighter or police officer.
That team, made up of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from the Falls is coached by a couple of youth sports veterans, Sanquin Starks, the city's former Youth Services director and brother of former Green Bay Packers running back James Starks and Wayne Ollison, dad to Qadree, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons.
"I can't even tell you how big this is for our program," Starks said. "When I told my kids they were so excited."
Starks said the basketball program is designed to get kids from the Falls to see beyond the city's limits, beyond drugs, beyond street violence and and beyond systemic poverty. He and Ollison are looking to turn basketball into a vehicle that can transport youth from the mean streets to college gymnasiums and classrooms.
"Sanguin is one of those people who continues to give back to the community," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said.
And the mayor sees the return of the police-fire football game, after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus, as a great sign for the city.
"It is so great to be able to get back to doing this. It feels like we're getting back to normal," Restaino said.
The mayor called the police and fire charity game an example of "the very best of who (our police and firefighters) are and how they represent the city." Starks said some Falls cops recently volunteered their time to help out with another of the basketball team's fundraisers.
"That was really cool," Starks said. "I think it says a lot about our police and fire departments."
The proceeds from the football game, Starks said, will give the kids in the basketball program "a chance to do more than they have in the past."
Sources with knowledge of the game planning, tell the Gazette that Pedulla and Faso have laid multiple wagers on the game's outcome, with at least one that will add to the proceeds.
"I pulled a Joe Namath and guaranteed a win for the police," Faso said.. "And I bet (Pedulla) a $100 contribution (to 716 United). So really, there are no losers with that."
However, Pedulla said there is another wager riding on the outcome of the game.
"We always enjoy doing things that benefit charities. That's our got to, to give back to the community," the fire chief said. "And I look forward to seeing Superintendent Faso at the 10th Street Fire Station, working on one of our rigs."
Pedulla admitted that if his firefighters should lose, he'll have to "ride in a patrol car." The chief also said his friend, Faso, didn't tell him if he'd be riding in the back seat of a patrol car, behind a set of metal bars.
Both Pedulla and Faso said events like the charity football game strength the relationships between cops and firefighters.
"It's about a good game and having fun," Pedulla said.
"It's just one more example of how our officers give back to the community they serve," Faso said.
