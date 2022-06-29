As the Village of Lewiston celebrates its 200th year, First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston will join the activities.
On Sunday, an outdoor community worship service open to the public will be held at 11:15 a.m. in a tent adjacent to the back parking lot.
At noon, following the service, an old-fashioned church picnic will be held at the same location. The event is open to the community and free will donations are gratefully accepted.
At 1 p.m., there will be a monument dedication ceremony at Potter’s Field located in the Village Cemetery adjacent to the Presbyterian Old Stone Church. Many of the community leaders who were instrumental in establishing the village are buried in the cemetery.
The Old Stone Church is the oldest and most historic church in Lewiston and played a significant role in transporting slaves seeking freedom in Canada on the Underground Railroad.
All of these events will be held at 505 Cayuga St. Parking is available in the large parking lot.
