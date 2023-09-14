Niagara Falls will broaden the scope of its work with a Buffalo-based real estate company as it looks to continue its transformation of City Market.
City Council members approved a contract with J.R. Militello Realty for brokerage services to attract at least one new tenant to fill a vacancy at the market. The 4-1 vote, with Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) opposed, calls for Militello to find a new tenant for the former Pine Pharmacy, and most recently CVS Pharmacy, store front.
In 2022, the city entered into a contract with Militello to take over the property management of the City Market. That agreement charges Militello with handling “tenant relations, coordination of maintenance, management of vendor projects and (other) services on the city’s behalf.
Mayor Robert Restaino describes Militello’s current work as “property management, upkeep and cleaning — everything from taking care of the lighting to paving the parking lots.”
“And they have the ability to market vacant space for us,” he added.
Militello took over the management of the City Market after the city ended its lease with local businessman Alfonse Muto, who had managed the market for almost 23 years. Control of the property passed back to the city after the council voted unanimously to spend $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to terminate the lease with Muto Development and reacquired control of the market and six adjacent properties.
With Militello handling market operations for the city, Restaino has said his administration has established a goal of “reimagin(ing) the (market) space” for vendors, tenants and local residents. The city has partnered with the UB Regional Institute (UBRI), a research center at the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, to, in the mayor’s words, “breathe new life into the City Market.”
“That’s been my position all along,” the mayor said. “We will own and operate (the market) for a short period of time. We will make some infrastructure improvements and we have asked the urban design folks at UB to look at the (market’s) layout and try to reimagine the space for the vendors and expand it past fruits and vegetables.”
Muto had operated the market as both a tenant and landlord since October 1999, under a lease agreement that was set to run through July 2032, with an additional 44-year option that would extend it through 2076.
“The administration believes that the termination of the long-term City Market lease will provide the city with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to plot a course that will not only allow the City Market to reach its full potential, but to serve as a catalyst to the revitalization of the Pine Avenue corridor and its nearby neighborhoods,” Restaino said.
In April, city council members on a 4-1 vote with Cauley again voting “no,” extended an agreement with Field and Fork Network, Inc, a non-profit, to manage the farmer’s market activities at the City Market. Under the agreement, Field and Fork provides various management services that include vendor recruitment for the farmer’s market, enforcement of market rules and regulations, and on-site tracking of purchases made at the farm stands with “Double Up Food Bucks” under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
